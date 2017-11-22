Brand new casino site Samba Slots set to launch

PRESS RELEASES

There’s a spectacular new casino site called Samba Slots set to launch soon, offering slot fans the chance to test out an incredible array of some of the web’s most popular slot machines. Samba Slots is not only your one stop shop for all things slot related, you will also be able to enjoy a great range of classic casino games. On top of the epic gaming content, players will also benefit from fun promotions, bumper bonuses and much more!

Samba Slots is the perfect casino site for players on the hunt for a non-stop slot party. This new site will launch on the highly popular Nektan platform, so you know you are in for a real gaming treat at this new casino! You can also expect a similarly easy to navigate site as others on the Nektan platform.

One thing players can expect from this new casino is a supersized welcome offer. In fact, new players will find bonus cash in your account before you have even deposited a penny of your own money! The fun doesn’t end there, as newbies are treated to three deposit match bonuses, which will instantly increase your funds and your fun.

In addition, the fun is not solely reserved for new players. Regular players can enjoy a plethora of great promotions to look forward to all week long. These include things like prize draws, free spins, cash back opportunities and even slot tournaments.

It’s not all about the glitzy promotions on offer, though, as this new slot site is chock full of exciting gaming content that is guaranteed to have you coming back for more. With games on offer from top developers like Microgaming, NextGen, Quickfire and Novomatic, players can look forward to an impressive slots library that is constantly being updated to feature the latest gaming releases.

With a brilliant mobile-friendly design, an impressive list of incentives and a supersized suite of games, Samba Slots will surely prove to be the next big slot site.

