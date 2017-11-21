OneTouch unveils new roulette game

PRESS RELEASES

Single-touch ergonomics make it perfect for on-the-go betting

Tuesday, 21st November 2017 – Games developer OneTouch has launched a new industry-leading online roulette product, providing an intuitive user experience via a single touch on all modern handheld devices.

Embracing a mobile-first philosophy, OneTouch Roulette presents a regular and zoomed-in view of the betting table, ensuring players can quickly and accurately place their bets.

When the Spin button is pushed, the view then focuses on the ball as the table spins, while desktop players can watch close-up images of the balls’ final bounces before it comes to a rest, ensuring maximum excitement.

A cutting-edge JavaScript framework means OneTouch Roulette’s game animations are aesthetically pleasing, while classic features such as previous history and hot and cold numbers are also included.

The game has already been integrated with leading bitcoin casino operator Bitcasino.io.

Matthew Rochman, head of technology at OneTouch, added: “OneTouch Roulette is a fine addition to our growing array of table games, all of which are designed to be played on the go with a single thumb.

“Its zoom feature, designed specifically for mobile, enables players to focus on both the table and the roulette wheel, replicating the feel of a real-life casino. We are confident players will love it.”

OneTouch develops premium table games for online casinos worldwide and plans to add casino single player Texas hold’em, SicBo and jackpot lotto to its fast-growing portfolio soon.”

About OneTouch

Isle of Man-based OneTouch Technology Ltd develops premium table games for online casinos worldwide by combining innovative mobile-first designs with sharp single-touch interactivity to deliver a superior online gambling experience on both desktop and hand-held devices.

For more information, please visit www.onetouch.io

