Fantasy Sports in Europe to get dedicated event

Malta continues to attract the attention of the entire European DFS market

Malta – November 2017 – Malta will be hosting the European Fantasy Sports Summit (EFSS), a must-attend event for those who want to know more about the concept of fantasy sport and its compelling role in the gaming markets.

EFSS will explore the current ”state of the union” for the sector, challenges and opportunities, r egulatory efforts and make the case for DFS as an iGaming vertical.

The premiere event, organized by the GamingMalta Foundation and Summit of iGaming Malta (SiGMA), will be taking place on Thursday, November 23rd, on the first day of the expo in the main conference hall in Ta’ Qali.

”Our island is experiencing significant growth and continues to attract foreign gaming companies. As part of this success story we are embracing new technologies and gaming verticals, such as Daily Fantasy Sports,” said Ivan Filletti, Head of Operations and Business Development at GamingMalta. ”With this summit we would like to emphasise our dedication to further support the DFS sector, which I believe has a bright future in Europe.”

The summit will feature several experienced speakers from the DFS sector, sports media, football clubs, regulatory bodies and the legal sphere and supported by major players in the sector namely DraftKings, Oulala, Funtasy.de and BDO.

One of the speakers will be Valery Bollier, CEO of Malta-based fantasy sports B2B provider Oulala, who will explain why DFS is answering the social and skill needs of the younger generation (10:45-10:55). ”When we launched Oulala, we were the only DFS company in Malta, but fast forward to four years later, we’ve got a skill-based licensing framework and an abundance of DFS operators,” commented Bollier. ”Malta quickly placed itself at the forefront of the DFS action in Europe. I highly welcome this summit as it presents an opportunity to promote what Malta can offer the sector, and it will bring together key players within the sector to network, discuss and explore opportunities.”

Oulala, which recently announced two deals with Marsbet and Safaribet, will be exhibiting at SiGMA. If you are looking to invest in the future by joining the fantasy football revolution, meet the Oulala team at stand S75 or contact them by email at oniner@oulala.com.

MORE INFO ABOUT THE EUROPEAN FANTASY SPORTS SUMMIT: https://www.efss.org.mt/

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/gqjY1OHuu2s

REGISTER NOW: https://maltaigamingsummit.com/register/

About GamingMalta

GamingMalta is an independent non-profit foundation set up by the Government of Malta and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). Tasked with the remit of promoting Malta as a centre of excellence in the remote gaming sector globally, it is also responsible for liaising with the local relevant authorities to improve Malta’s attractiveness as a jurisdiction and enhance the ecosystem surrounding the gaming industry.

About Oulala

Oulala, a B2B-licensed fantasy sports provider, is the company behind an award-winning daily fantasy football management game launched in August 2013. Its highly innovative and advanced scoring system in fantasy football uses 70 different statistical criteria, which are then converted into fantasy points in real time accordingly. A monetised version of the site, launched at the end of 2015, is now used as a case study to present the efficiency of the game to future B2B partners. The latter may opt for a fully customised solution with API, Iframe and Turnkey delivery.

For any media enquiries please contact:

Jure Rejec

jrejec@oulala.com

+356 79 499 497

