Enteractive predicts GDPR focus at SiGMA

New regulations centred on customer data to be one of the hot topics at Malta’s largest iGaming summit

Malta, Thursday 16th November 2017: Enteractive, the leading provider of player retention solutions for the iGaming industry, is anticipating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will be one of the key themes at this next week’s SiGMA exhibition.

GDPR, which comes into force in May 2018, will require operators across Europe to comply with strict new laws when handling customer data.

Enteractive’s team will be based at stand B198 to speak to delegates about how the regulation will impact the iGaming industry, as well as highlighting how the company’s Player Reactivation Service will be fully compliant with GDPR.

Enteractive CEO Mikael Hansson expects the soon-to-be enforced regulation will be a hot topic at SIGMA, as the industry prepares itself for tighter controls.

He added: “SiGMA provides us with the perfect opportunity to talk to delegates about the potential impact of GDPR, and how our services will provide an effective solution when targeting users in a responsible manner and adhere to these strict new regulations.

“With more markets than ever before becoming regulated and taxed locally, reactivating lost players will become increasingly important for operators in the foreseeable future.

SiGMA, Malta’s largest iGaming summit, is held between 23-24 November at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali.

Enteractive will be showcasing its Player Reactivation Service, which helps operators turn churned players into active users through its unique one-to-one personal phone calls.

The company will also exhibit its Player Support Offering, which is designed to make sure active players stay on board whilst also significantly reducing the costs of an operator’s customer service helpdesk.

Enteractive is a leading provider of player retention solutions for the iGaming industry. Co-founded in 2008 by CEO Mikael Hansson, the company’s Player Reactivation Services help operators return churned players back to action, while its Player Support Offering makes sure active players stay on board. Enteractive received its Responsible Gaming accreditation from the Global Gaming Guidance Group and is committed to supporting and augmenting the responsible gaming policies of its operator clients. This includes promoting the awareness of problem gambling, as well as improving prevention, intervention, and treatment. Their clients within betting and gaming include leading names such as Betsson Group and Gaming Innovation Group.

