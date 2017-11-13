Iforium sign Gameflex agreement with Spinomenal

PRESS RELEASES

Isle of Man, 13th November 2017:

Casino aggregator Iforium has signed a multi-year agreement with the leading content provider Spinomenal. Under the terms of the agreement, Spinomenal will integrate its full portfolio of cross platform games to the Iforium Gameflex platform.

Phil Parry, Iforium CEO, commented: “‘I am delighted to welcome Spinomenal as the newest member of our Gameflex aggregation family. Spinomenal have some of the most engaging and entertaining games on the market and they are a very welcome addition to our portfolio. I look forward to working closely with the excellent team at Spinomenal and delivering their top performing titles across multiple markets via Gameflex.”

Lior Shvartz, Spinomenals’ CEO, commented: “I am most proud to add our innovative games to Iforiums’ successful platform. Iforium holds great team of experts, which made this union easy and convenient for both sides. I am most sure that this partnership will help both teams to succeed and prosper.”

ABOUT IFORIUM



Founded in 2006, Iforium is a multi-award winning software development company focused on providing the next generation of flexible gaming solutions.

Gameflex is Iforium’s innovative casino aggregation and seamless bonusing platform. It combines over 5,000 games from 50+ gaming vendors and is available to multi-channel operators via a single and seamless API integration.

Iforium are the proud recipient of the EGR B2B IT Supplier of the Year Award 2015 and CEEGC Casino Award 20117. Iforium are licenced and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and by ONJN in Romania.

For more information please visit www.iforium.com

ABOUT SPINOMENAL

Founded in 2014 with offices in Israel, Ukraine and the US; Spinomenal is one the leading providers of cutting edge gaming solutions and has produced up to this date over 80 unique slots games, enjoyed by millions of players worldwide. Innovative and cross-­‐platform, the games offer an extremely friendly, reliable and engaging user experience that delivers pure excitement.

