Betzest forms partnership with We Are Casino

Malta, November 2017, the new highly anticipated sports betting/casino operator Betzest just agreed on a cooperation with We Are Casino.

As part of this partnership, the full suite of We Are Casino online gaming content will be launched by Betzest. Additionally, Betzest will also have access to the We Are Casino collection of in-game promotional & gamification tools.

Marius Filip, CEO/Co-Founder at Betzest, said:

It is a marvelous opportunity for us and we are very pleased to be partnering with We Are Casino.

In a highly competitive sector, we want to bring something new and innovative to the world of casino and it is crucial that apart from implementation of established top casino providers, we have added slot games from top developers such as We Are Casino.

With the amazing quality of We Are Casino games we will offer our players the very best content and a massive variety of promotional and gamification tools that will help us to enhance retention and improve player experience. We are very enthusiastic to see how our casino players react to these fantastic games.

Domenico Vacchiano, CTO at We Are Casino, said:

We are very pleased to have sealed this partnership with Betzest and are convinced to have enriched the services they offer to its customers.

