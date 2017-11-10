BetConstruct secures National Manufacturer Licence in South Africa

PRESS RELEASES

November 10, London, UK: BetConstruct receives a highly anticipated National Manufacturer Licence by the National Gambling Board to provide sports betting solutions in South Africa.

BetConstruct’s commitment to offering innovative technologies and support equips B2C operators to offer an all-inclusive experience to their users.

“We have achieved another strategic victory by being granted a Manufacturer Licence in South Africa. This will allow BetConstruct to roll out its market leading Sportsbook to local regulated South African operators. We are excited to have reached this significant milestone after a long regulatory process and look forward to developing in the region further in the coming months,” commented Sergey Harutyunyan, BetConstruct COO.

“Operators can now offer up to 30.000 live matches per month for 140+ sports via our market-leading solution. Additionally, BetConstruct will offer SMS betting and a localized light mobile version of its sportsbook,” he added.

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centres in 14 countries.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of market-leading products and services, including Sportsbook, eSports, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Betting Shop Solutions, RNG Casino Suite, Live Dealer Casino and VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more.

All partners benefit from the BetConstruct Spring platform with its powerful back office tools and all-inclusive services that empower operators’ growth and help contain their costs. From stand-alone set up to turn-key and white label solutions, BetConstruct offers its partners unfettered opportunity to succeed.

