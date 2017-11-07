Clarion announce creation of ICE Africa for 2018

BUSINESS

Africa to benefit from reputation and influence of world’s most successful gaming event brand

Following what Managing Director Kate Chambers described as a ‘hugely positive coming together of all sectors of the industry’, Clarion Gaming has taken the strategic decision to fast track the development of Gaming Africa, transitioning the 2018 event into the first ICE Africa, which will comprise an exhibition and co-located ICE VOX style conference dedicated to the development of the domestic industry. ICE Africa will be the first occasion the ICE brand has been extended beyond its London, UK, home.

Explaining the historic decision to deliver an ICE branded event in Africa, Kate Chambers said: “We launched in Africa following requests from the industry for us to develop and organise a professional showcase that Africa could be proud of. We applied the same level of attention to detail that goes into delivering ICE in London and, with the support of the industry, I am delighted to confirm that we will be delivering ICE Africa in October 2018.”

Outlining what the industry can expect, Kate Chambers added: “Whilst the scale of ICE Africa will not be the same as ICE London, we will be bringing the same level of commitment, thinking, creativity and professionalism that has made ICE London the world’s favourite and most international gaming expo. ICE Africa will be an event where the industry can meet, network, see the very latest gaming innovations, share best practice and progress in a strategic and sustainable manner. The ICE Africa team is already in place and working with our stakeholders in order to deliver on our pledge to create a world class business event for the continent.”

Response from both the operating and supply sides of the industry in Africa has been equally positive. Rudie Putter, General Manager, AVANI Windhoek Hotel & Casino based in Namibia, stated: “The gaming industry worldwide has a lot of commonalities and in many respects faces similar challenges, but in the same vein every country has a unique market and unique needs. As such, I see great value and potential for a platform that is regionalised and a lot more in sync with our market and operating dynamics. I am very much looking forward to an event for Africa that from a cost perspective will enable us operators to expose a larger number of our staff to the networking and product exhibition possibilities on offer.”

Zeena Rossouw, Compliance Manager at Aruze Gaming Africa, added: ” Learning new things and meeting people who will help you do your job easier is so important towards development. So I am delighted to hear that Clarion are bringing ICE to Africa and cannot wait to join again next year.”

Echoing this view, Jaco van den Heever, Business Development Manager at TCSJOHNHUXLEY said: “Once again Clarion delivered a successful event. Relationships have been forged never previously considered and ideas shared to further develop the gaming industry on our own continent. It has been a privilege to be part of this event and we look forward to future ventures and development.”

Clarion occupies a unique position in gaming, providing the full range of services to the global industry, including exhibitions, conferences, and technical training as well digital and print information. Clarion’s gaming brands are delivered globally and attract more than 50,000 customers annually in locations spanning every continent, with flagship brand ICE London recognised as being the world’s largest gaming technology exhibition. Clarion also organise the world renowned iGaming events, iGB Live!, GiGse, Juegos Miami and Affilate Conferences in London and Berlin, as well as the established World Regulatory Briefings and Gaming Congresses in Brazil and Japan. Delivering multi-level training for gaming professionals since 2007, the Totally Gaming Academy has firmly positioned itself as the leader in gaming training across online and land based platforms and now offers training in casino management, online gaming, sports betting and anti-money laundering. TotallyGaming.com is the online community for the industry and iGaming Business is the leading print publication in the sector.

For more information, visit totallygaming.com .

Comments