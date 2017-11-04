Betsson Group live with Opta 3D football visualisation

PRESS RELEASES

Betsson Group has become the first sportsbook operator to integrate Perform Content’s new Opta 3D football visualisation product.

Customers from all Betsson brands, including Betsafe in the UK, now have access to Opta’s highly detailed and captivating live visualisations for the Premier League and 60 of the top European and global leagues and competitions; the perfect complement to their live betting experience.

Data experts from Opta accurately track ball movement and every player on the ball. This data, already used by sports broadcasters, digital media outlets and clubs to evaluate and understand player performance, is now powering Perform Content’s new 3D visualisation, injecting a new level of interactivity into live football scoreboards for fans and customers.

“Perform Content’s new 3D football visualisation product is in a league of its own,” said Nick Maurice, Director of Trading at Betsson Group. “Integrating this innovative new product into our sportsbook offering means we can not only continue to improve on our customers’ betting experience, but also means we can lead the field with this pioneering new technology.”

“As a football fan, following passing sequences, who’s on the ball, where it is, and what they’re doing with it, creates the closest visual experience to watching the real match. We’re delighted to bring this experience to Betsson’s customers, to enhance the way they follow their bets, and make their betting even more entertaining” said John Harlow, SVP Betting at Perform Content.



About Betsson Group

With more than 20 brands, including Betsafe.com, Betsson.com, NordicBet.com and CasinoEuro.com, offering Sportsbook, Casino and Poker, Betsson Group is one of the world’s largest gaming groups, at the heart of entertainment for over five decades. The company’s vision is to provide the best customer experience in the industry – listening to, and learning from, its customers, and then exceeding their expectations – using best-in-class technology and leveraging an abundance of data and insight. Betsson Group is wholly owned by Betsson AB – listed on the Nasday Stockholm Large Cap list.

About Perform Content

Perform Content (a division of Perform Group, a leading sports content and media group) is the complete sports content provider. Creating, analysing and delivering live data, video and editorial content for the biggest events in the world of sport, Perform Content’s brands include Opta, OptaPro, Omnisport, Watch & Bet and RunningBall.

