Berlin Affiliate Conference: 5 content marketing strategies to earn big links

It’s no secret that Google makes casinos and online gambling sites jump through numerous hoops to get listed. This is why many online gambling operators choose search engine optimization (SEO) as their way to drive traffic, users and players.

SEO, however, has gone through changes in the past few years. Google, for example, requires links that are natural and organic, but how can betting and gambling companies make it happen?

Among the topics that will be discussed at the Berlin Aff iliate Conference (BAC) on Nov. 1 to 4 at Messe Berlin, is how gambling companies can create great content marketing—from the written word, infographics to data-rich stories and interactive microsites—that will give reputable sites a reason to write about and link to their sites.

Creating quality content marketing assets and getting organic links is a struggle for many marketing teams, particularly for the gaming industry, which is beset with challenges like being refused by new sites, bloggers and influencers.

Martin Calvert, marketing director at search-led digital marketing agency Blueclaw, will discuss five top strategies to create a content marketing strategy that builds a brand and earns big links. These strategies include understanding what top media and industry sites want from content; creating emotional content marketing; using data; capitalizing on the current news or media agenda; and creating evergreen content.

Aside from Calvert’s presentation, BAC will also host several workshops that will delve deeper into SEO. Among the workshops confirmed for the conference are ‘10 Killer SEM Trick and Tips’, ‘Social & SEO: Chalk and Cheese’, ‘SEOcial Paradise’, ‘Doing More With Less: SEO That Works’ and a ‘Crash Course in Technical SEO’.

“It’s an exciting time to be an affiliate, with lots of new opportunities emerging, but it is far from easy with fierce competition. In Berlin, we have made sure the agenda is packed with lots of handy tricks and tips that you can use to help you stay one step ahead,” said Shona O’Donnell, event director for IGaming Business.

For the list of speakers, full schedule and workshops, visit the official BAC website.

