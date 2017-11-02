SEO and Technology take center stage at Berlin Affiliate Conference

CONFERENCES

Key decision makers from different gaming affiliates across Europe have gathered this week in Berlin to discuss future opportunities as well as the challenges that the industry faces.

There’s no better place to discuss the future of gaming affiliates than in the historic city of Berlin, which is touted to be the melting pot of German innovation and technology.

Following the successful 2016 event, the folks over at iGaming Business Affiliate has decided to once again hold this year’s conference on November 1 to 4 at Hesse, Berlin.

Many affiliates and operators touted the Berlin Affiliate Conference (BAC) to be one of the highlights of their gaming calendar especially since Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is more important than ever in today’s competitive market.

Based on the way search engines appear to be developing, it is not likely that SEO will cease to be effective any time in the foreseeable future. That is why attendees will be in for an information-packed week as they attend sessions on SEO, webmaster tools, Facebook ads, influencer marketing, social media and content marketing.

Among the workshops already confirmed for the conference are sessions entitled: ‘10 Killer SEM Trick and Tips’, ‘Social & SEO: Chalk and Cheese’, ‘SEOcial Paradise’, ‘Doing More With Less: SEO That Works’ and a ‘Crash Course in Technical SEO’.

The workshops will delve deeper into SEO than ever before, looking at technical aspects, how SEO and social interact, and the best web tools for linking.

The aim for the event is for attendees to leave with ideas to implement immediately, while also having a long-term plan.

Of course, the BAC is not only a meeting of minds but it is also about fun and excitement.

Delegates will be in for a treat as they will be greeted with a whimsical exhibition hall, which is filled with great music, massive booths with freebies on display, masses of people and of course, and open bars.

“It’s an exciting time to be an affiliate, with lots of new opportunities emerging, but it is far from easy with fierce competition. In Berlin, we have made sure the agenda is packed with lots of handy tricks and tips that you can use to help you stay one step ahead,” iGaming Business’ Event Director, Shona ODonnell said.

For the list of speakers, full schedule and workshops, visit the official BAC website.

