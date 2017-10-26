BetConstruct CEO Vahe Baloulian to hand over the CEO role to the company’s founder Vigen Badalyan

PRESS RELEASES

26 October 2017, London, UK: BetConstruct announces that Vahe Baloulian will be handing over the Chief Executive (CEO) position to the company’s founder and executive chairman Vigen Badalyan effective November 1, 2017.

Baloulian joined BetConstruct as a strategic adviser in 2011 and since 2015 served as the company’s chief executive.

After the transition is complete, Vahe Baloulian will focus on his family’s hospitality business and will continue to be actively involved with BetConstruct as a non-executive director.

