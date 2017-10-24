Betsson integrates BetConstruct Sportsbook for the Spanish market

PRESS RELEASES

October 2017 – London, UK: Betsson, a Swedish provider of online gaming products, are teaming up with BetConstruct to provide BetConstruct’s Sportsbook in the Spanish market. The agreement includes integrating Sportsbook with full access to pre-match and live betting coverage, offering huge betting opportunities.

This new partnership is yet another expansion for both BetConstruct and Betsson in the European region.

“We are happy to be partnering with BetConstruct for our new sportsbook venture in Spain. BetConstruct is already integrated with our existing technology provider in this market. We have confidence in the product and its functionality. With BetConstruct we will shorten our time to the market and they will help us deliver on our entry plans,” said Andrea Rossi, MD Southern Europe and LatAm.

“We are thrilled to seal a partnership with Betsson group to provide our state-of-the-art Sportsbook to their new venture in Spain. Betsson group is known as a company providing to its customers the best products in the industry and choosing BetConstruct as sportsbook provider for the Spanish market emph asises their good taste in gaming,” said Kristina Hambardzumyan, BetConstruct’s Regional Director in Malta.

About Betsson Group

Betsson Group is a Swedish company that offers a number of online gambling products, such as casino, poker, bingo, sports betting and scratch cards through more than 20 online gaming brands including Betsson, Betsafe and NordicBet.

About BetConstruct

BetConstruct is an award-winning developer and provider of online and land-based gaming solutions with development, sales and service centres in 14 countries.

BetConstruct’s innovative and proven offerings include an extensive range of market-leading products and services, including Sportsbook, eSports, Sports Data Solutions, Retail Betting Shop Solutions, RNG Casino Suite & Live Dealer Casino, VR Casino, Poker, Skill Games, Fantasy Sports, Social Platform and more.

