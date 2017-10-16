Cofina Media’s owned new brand A Nossa Aposta partners with Mediacle to launch their affiliate programme

PRESS RELEASES

“Portugal’s media giant, Cofina Media, through its owned online gambling operator, launches an affiliate programme in collaboration with London based Digital Media agency, Mediacle”

Portuguese media conglomerate, Cofina Media (Euronext: CFN) is entering the real money gaming space with its new brand, A Nossa Aposta, and they have signed Mediacle, a London based digital marketing agency to launch the affiliate marketing programme for their flagship brand.

nossaaposta.pt is powered by Aspire Global gaming platform and features over 80+ games from NetEnt, NYX, NeoGames and more coming soon.

The affiliate programme will be powered by Mediacle’s proprietary, award winning affiliate marketing platform, MAP™ which offers a robust end-to-end tracking, in-built ad server, comprehensive reporting suite and user-friendly interface.

A Nossa Aposta Affiliate Programme is offering an attractive hybrid and revenue share commission models including a 50% revenue share offer for the first three months for promoting the brand. Dedicated support will be provided by a team of expert affiliate managers, striving to help their affiliates achieve their acquisition and revenue goals. Affiliates can also take advantage of comprehensive creative suite, no negative carryover, live chat support, high player retention and excellent lifetime player values.

Commenting on the launch of the affiliate programme, the spokesperson for A Nossa Aposta said, “We are pleased to be launching our affiliate programme in partnership with Mediacle. Their marketing platform, MAP™ was chosen after a critical evaluation of all the platforms available in the market and we found them to be a natural partner to us. We were impressed with their advanced tracking technology and looking forward to a long-term collaboration with them”.

Mediacle’s CEO said, “It’s a pleasure to be getting associated with A Nossa Aposta, owned by Cofina Media. They are a market leader in the printing segment in the Portuguese market and we are looking forward to launching an affiliate marketing programme for their flagship gaming brand, Nossa Aposta.”

Affiliates can join the NossaAposta Affiliate programme for free and take advantage of their generous 50% introductory commission offer for the first three months.

For more information on the affiliate programme, please contact: afiliados@nossaaposta.pt

About Cofina Media

Cofina is one of the leading players in the Portuguese media segment.

Founded in 1995 Cofina currently holds a portfolio of 5 newspapers, 4 magazines and a TV cable channel. The company is focused on sustainable return on equity either through organic growth or new acquisitions.

The company is listed in the Portuguese stock exchange since 1998.

About Mediacle

Mediacle is a London-based digital marketing and IT solutions company specialising in affiliate management services for the iGaming industry. Mediacle manages affiliate programme for a number of operators including Dragon Fish, Nektan, Aspire Global and Progress Play brands such as The Sun Play, BetFashionTV, Hippozino, Monster Casino, Conquer Casino and Fruity King.

Mediacle also offers a robust, fully customisable, user-friendly and award-winning affiliate marketing software under the brand name, MAP™. Trusted by over 100 iGaming brands, MAP™ comes with an in-built ad server and features like comprehensive reporting suite, enhanced media reporting, bespoke commission plans and more. For more information, please visit: https://map.mediacle.com/

Comments