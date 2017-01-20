Pokerstars festival makes its London debut

PRESS RELEASES

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – January 19, 2017 – Poker is set to flood the streets of London as the PokerStars Festival London comes to the city this month from January 22-29, with eight days of blockbuster action primed, sponsored by PokerStars, an Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA) brand. What’s more, hoping to switch from the snooker table to poker table, seven-time World Champion Stephen Hendry is looking to transfer his skills across felts and will be among hundreds of hopefuls keen to make their mark at the Festival’s various poker tournaments.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of the PokerStars Festival London,” said snooker legend Hendry. “The anticipation is much like that of a snooker tournament really – the adrenaline, the eagerness to size up your opponent, and the desire to be on your best game. The strategic thought, patience and focus needed isn’t dissimilar to what I’m used to. Although, at least with poker you can practice online. I can’t wait to get out there and give it my best in the Main Event; it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The PokerStars Festival London will take up residence in The Hippodrome Casino London located in the heart of the West End. The event marks the first 2017 stop for the transatlantic PokerStars Festival having previously set up shop in New Jersey last year. The tour will continue across Europe as it heads to Rozvadov in the Czech Republic this March, with more stops yet to be announced.

THE ULTIMATE GAMING EXPERIENCE

The Main Event, which has a £990 buy-in, features a guaranteed £400,000 prize pool and will pit poker enthusiasts against professionals such as UK Team PokerStars Pros Liv Boeree and Jake Cody, as well as Felipe ‘Mojave’ Ramos, Aditya Agarwal, and Luca Pagano, who all have their eyes fixed on the glory of becoming London’s champion.

“There’s nothing like playing poker from your home turf, and I am so looking forward to being able to roll out of my own bed to go and play a big Festival event. It’s not often I get to do that!” said Team PokerStars Pro Liv Boeree. “Players can expect a top-notch poker experience – the Hippodrome is a stunning, landmark setting to play the beautiful game of poker, so I expect it’ll be an unforgettable experience for most players.”

The festival will feature a host of tournaments for players to sink their teeth into with 22 events scheduled over the course of the eight days, from the £990 Main Event and the £2,200 High Roller through to the £170 Ladies Event, as well as new formats such as the £275 Super Deep re-entry.

Whilst poker will take centre stage during the festival, there will be no shortage of entertainment throughout with the unmissable Player Party, fun competitions, and Deep Stack cash games. BetStars, Rational Group’s online sports betting brand, will also be offering a range of betting options for the Festival to add some spice to the action . In addition, there will be three special StarsFun tournaments scheduled with a unique twist on Roulette, Blackjack and Craps. The events will be hosted in Lola’s Underground Casino within The Hippodrome London.

Team PokerStars Pro Jake Cody said: “I’m looking forward to playing with my friends right on my doorstep for big money. Players at the PokerStars Festival London can expect a great atmosphere and an awesome schedule, they may even make an appearance in my vlog!”

ONLINE ROUTE TO LIVE POKER IN LONDON

Registration for the PokerStars Festival London is now open. A wide range of satellites are currently available online at PokerStars.com where players can qualify for as little as 55p. This week, PokerStars is guaranteeing 57 seats in a variety of satellites.

KEY DATES



PokerStars Festival London highlights will be as follows:

• PokerStars Super Deep Re-Entry: January 23-25 – £275

• PokerStars Festival High Roller: January 24-25 – £2,200

• PokerStars Festival Main Event: January 25-29 – £990

• PokerStars Cup: January 28-29 – £330

• NL Hold’em Ladies Event: January 29 – £170

PokerStars Championship & PokerStars Festival

The PokerStars Championship, sponsored by PokerStars, is the world’s richest and most popular poker tour. Bringing together some of the world’s most exciting and prestigious poker tournaments, the PokerStars Championship incorporates some stops previously part of the European Poker Tour, North American Poker Tour, Latin American Poker Tour and Asia-Pacific Poker Tour. Collectively, these events have paid out well over $1 billion in tournament prize pools globally on five continents since 2004. Confirmed PokerStars Championship stops announced so far in 2017 includes the Bahamas, Panama, Macau, Monte-Carlo and Barcelona, with more stops to be announced in the coming months.

PokerStars Festival events, sponsored by PokerStars, are mainly tailored for recreational players and incorporate some stops previously part of the UK & Ireland Poker Tour, France Poker Series, Italian Poker Tour, Estrellas, Eureka, Asia-Pacific Poker Tour and Latin American Poker Tour. Confirmed PokerStars Festival stops announced so far in 2017 includes London and Rozvadov, with more stops to be announced in the coming months.

For further information on the PokerStars Festival London and its full schedule, please visit: http://psta.rs/2ga7PTF

For further information or to apply for media accreditation, please contact press@pokerstarslive.com

