Anti-corruption service on blockchain. E-Auction 3.0 developer will attend Tallinn

On March 9, 2017, one will present the electronic auction service – e-Auction 3.0 – at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference in Tallinn. This project has been developed by Ukrainian IT specialists. Its concept is to replace officials for transparent blockchain. It shows conditions, process and results of public property lease and sale auctions.

E-Auction 3.0 is one of significant government control projects: it has shown that the problem related with subjective decisions and intervention on trading can be eliminated by the code. The service was tested in the range of Ukrainian cities and won support of certain administrations.

Big Ukrainian banks and Microsoft helped the team of developers. A lot of people were participating in the project voluntarily, so its implementation didn’t even require money investments, told Lasha Antadze, the development of e-Auction 3.0 and participant of major blockchain conferences.

At Tallinn conference, he will present the govtech service, well-known in Ukraine and Russia, and tell about the project development.

According to organizers, Karolina Martsantovich (leading IBM engineer), Kaspar Korjus (e-Residency Managing Director) and Jon Matonis (founder of Bitcoin Foundation) have already confirmed their participation in the event.

You can find more details and register on the website: Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Tallinn.

