In the second quarter of 2016, Quinel, an international certification and test lab, together with Avviza, an advisory firm specialized in the online gaming sector, were commissioned by the EU Commission’s DG for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs to carry out a matrix study on the technical requirements for Online Gambling required in each of the EU and EEA member states.

The matrix study, being the first of its kind ever conducted by any institution or member state, presents a detailed and comprehensive dynamic matrix, which allows the EU Commission and the Member States to have a thorough view of the technical requirements demanded by each Member State for obtaining an online gambling license and keeping such operation in good standing.

“This prestigious study was delivered and presented in Brussels last December to the EU Commission and to the national regulatory bodies within the EEA, and it is with great pride and satisfaction that Quinel could share its expertise and experience in the field of technical requirements with the EU Commission and 31 Regulators across the EEA”, said Quinel’s Chairman, Mr Isacco Ceci.

Reuben Portanier, founder of Avviza Advisory and Quinel’s supporting project partner added; “Carrying out a study of such a wide ranging magnitude in terms of technical requirements mandated across national legislations, regulations, directives and technical guidelines was no easy task, however our joint Quinel/Avviza team worked relentlessly over such a short period of time, and managed to produce a dynamic matrix study which is a first of its kind in this sector.”

With offices in Italy, Argentina and Malta, Quinel is one of the leading certification and testing gaming labs internationally, whilst Avviza is one of the leading European boutique gaming advisory firms.

