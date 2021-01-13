Skip to content
Main Navigation
Business
Better Collective exec tapped by Kaizen Gaming to oversee expansion
Erik Gibbs
24 mins Ago
Fifth-largest lottery pot in the US up for grabs with Mega Millions
Erik Gibbs
48 mins Ago
Arizona governor wants state lawmakers to approve sports gambling
Erik Gibbs
49 mins Ago
Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – January 14, 2021
Daniel Gardner
2 hours Ago
Load More
Casino
IPI execs given a new warning about possible jail time
Erik Gibbs
2 hours Ago
Nevada casino employees prioritized for Covid vaccine
Derek Tonin
2 hours Ago
Penn National to share casino loyalty program with Choice Hotels
Erik Gibbs
2 hours Ago
Melco’s Macau ops gain as 2020 closes, but more support needed
Erik Gibbs
2 hours Ago
Load More
Poker
GGPoker Launch Flip ‘n’ Go Tournaments
Paul Seaton
1 hour Ago
Could Indiana Be the Next U.S. State to welcome back Online Poker?
Paul Seaton
2 hours Ago
Alexandros Kolonias wins Super MILLION$ title for $438,733
Paul Seaton
3 hours Ago
Poker in Print: Ace on the River (2005)
Paul Seaton
13 January 2021
Load More
Sports
Harden looms over Thursday night NBA betting slate
Dan Taylor
14 hours Ago
NFL Sunday divisional round betting preview
Dan Taylor
12 January 2021
4th Test Australia vs India: Preview & match tips
Daniel Gardner
12 January 2021
NFL Saturday divisional round betting preview
Dan Taylor
11 January 2021
Load More
Events
Becky’s Affiliated: Digital event schedule for 2021
Becky Liggero Fontana
3 hours Ago
iGaming NEXT: POWER Hour kicks off 2021 with a look ahead
Derek Tonin
13 January 2021
CalvinAyre.com’s most read events stories of 2020
Derek Tonin
29 December 2020
Building transparency and communication in a pandemic: WGES
Derek Tonin
10 December 2020
Load More
Bitcoin
500.com sees Bitcoin mining as way to dig out of deep financial hole
Steven Stradbrooke
11 January 2021
Peergame launch new Bitcoin games and features to start 2021
Derek Tonin
6 January 2021
IGT adding cryptocurrencies to cashless gaming options
Peter Amsel
5 January 2021
Malta Gaming Authority seeks new CEO: Here’s why Bitcoin SV knowledge is critical
Guest Contributor
4 January 2021
Load More
Videos
Worldpay Gaming President Warren Tristram explains the rise of digital wallets
13 January 2021
David Flynn shares a day in the life of a CEO
12 January 2021
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 5
8 January 2021
Andrew Burnett predicts an industry shakeup in 2021
6 January 2021
Load More
Ventures
Filling out a self-assessment in a few easy steps
Derek Tonin
1 hour Ago
Increasing your transparency in the office
Derek Tonin
21 hours Ago
Buying a player’s time. Are we providing enough satisfaction?
Matthias Ciappara
11 January 2021
How the Rule of Awkward Silence could improve business
Derek Tonin
6 January 2021
Load More
Life
Golden Globes 2021 odds: Can Borat make Kazakhstan great again?
Derek Tonin
12 January 2021
2021 Box Office Betting Odds: Can the MCU save the theatre industry?
Derek Tonin
12 January 2021
The best diet for you in 2021
Derek Tonin
11 January 2021
Avoiding the news responsibly can do you a lot of good
Derek Tonin
8 January 2021
Load More
Bitcoin for Gambling
Players
Operators
Content Providers
Service Providers
Resources
Follow Us
https://youtu.be/9uPKM7eer90
Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled:
Worldplay Gaming CEO Warren Tristram explains the rise of digital wallets (https://youtu.be/9uPKM7eer90)
Worldpay Gaming President Warren Tristram explains the rise of digital wallets
13 January 2021
Digital wallets are a way of the future according to Warren Tristram.
David Flynn shares a day in the life of a CEO
12 January 2021
Andrew Burnett predicts an industry shakeup in 2021
6 January 2021
Max Meltzer explains player behavior in the US sports betting market
5 January 2021
Lee Davy wants to help others kick addiction: The Long Con
4 January 2021
David da Silva is grateful for the return of live sport
30 December 2020
Vedran Karaman talks on Superbets marketing advantage
29 December 2020
Alejandro Revich shares END 2 END’s Bingo expertise
23 December 2020
Coolbet takes an old-school approach to oddsmaking; Endre Nesset
22 December 2020
Load More
get the latest gambling news from calvin ayre
×
Hide on next page load?
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.
Ok