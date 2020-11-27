Skip to content
Business
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 2
Ed Pownall
2 hours Ago
Betcris launch Brazilian betting site as gov’t slow-rolls gambling regs
Steven Stradbrooke
5 hours Ago
Online gambling helps OPAP roll with pandemic punches
Peter Amsel
9 hours Ago
Lottery and online gambling growth offset UK’s gaming machine collapse
Steven Stradbrooke
11 hours Ago
Casino
Loto-Quebec refutes allegations of casinos catering to organized crime figures
Steven Stradbrooke
14 hours Ago
NGCB wants control over Steve Wynn despite court ruling
Erik Gibbs
23 hours Ago
Sands China’s The Londoner in Macau to open almost a year late
Erik Gibbs
24 hours Ago
Nagasaki eyes January for IR RFP, will reach decision by next fall
Erik Gibbs
24 hours Ago
Poker
Caribbean Poker Party main event won by Diego Ventura for $879,894
Paul Seaton
12 hours Ago
Korey Payne wins MSPT Venetian Main Event for $327,773
Paul Seaton
26 November 2020
Diego Ventura leads Caribbean Poker Party Main Event final table
Paul Seaton
26 November 2020
Jan-Eric Schwippert wins Caribbean Poker Party Warm-Up for $100,273
Paul Seaton
25 November 2020
Sports
Thanksgiving Day NFL games give football fans a fun-filled afternoon
Erik Gibbs
45 mins Ago
Premier League Preview – Gameweek #10
Paul Seaton
8 hours Ago
The Secret Coach: Witnessing the fitness of players during COVID
Paul Seaton
12 hours Ago
UFC fight night: Blaydes vs. Lewis odds
Dan Taylor
16 hours Ago
Events
CalvinAyre.com December 2020 Featured Conferences & Events
Derek Tonin
24 hours Ago
Europe has to move past stuffy, tiny casinos to IRs: SiGMA Europe
Derek Tonin
25 November 2020
Sportsbook bosses talk about the lessons of 2020
Derek Tonin
25 November 2020
European gambling stunted by overregulation: SiGMA Europe
Derek Tonin
24 November 2020
Bitcoin
Rumored US Bitcoin regulations could help gambling, hurt exchanges
Derek Tonin
22 hours Ago
Bitcoin reduces operation costs with P2P and SPV software release
Derek Tonin
20 November 2020
Hong Kong applies new regulations to digital currencies
Derek Tonin
18 November 2020
Why gaming operators should offer cryptocurrency options
Ron Mendelson
17 November 2020
Videos
Becky’s Affiliated: How WGES will maintain its exclusive feel in a digital platform
26 November 2020
Sam Brown talks about emerging trends in slots
25 November 2020
Florencia Brancato says to be on the ground if you want to know LATAM
24 November 2020
Ventures
Transform your productivity with these hacks
Daniel Gardner
20 November 2020
Four ways to gather employee feedback and use it effectively
Derek Tonin
18 November 2020
Creating a culture of mistakes
Dr. Darina Goldin
12 November 2020
What’s the best social media platform for your iGaming business
Daniel Gardner
19 October 2020
Life
Exploring the best countries to work like you’re on vacation
Erik Gibbs
22 hours Ago
It’s possible to enjoy meditating, even if you hate meditating
Erik Gibbs
23 November 2020
Academy Awards 2021 host betting markets open
Daniel Gardner
20 November 2020
Next Jeopardy! host odds: Ken Jennings favored over TV hosts
Derek Tonin
19 November 2020
Ed Pownall applauds Sweden, PlayOJO, whilst furrowing his brow in confusion at GVC and YGAM.
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 1
20 November 2020
The Industry Eye – Season 7 Episode 13
13 November 2020
The Industry Eye – Season 7 Episode 12
6 November 2020
The Industry Eye – Season 7 Episode 11
23 October 2020
The Industry Eye – Season 7 Episode 10
16 October 2020
The Industry Eye – Season 7 Episode 9
2 October 2020
The Industry Eye – Season 7 Episode 8
25 September 2020
The Industry Eye – Season 7 Episode 7
18 September 2020
get the latest gambling news from calvin ayre
