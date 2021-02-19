Skip to content
Main Navigation
Business
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 11
Ed Pownall
1 min Ago
Pennsylvania online gambling records fall, Michigan charges out the gate
Steven Stradbrooke
13 hours Ago
ComeOn Group facing $21 million in fines from Sweden
Erik Gibbs
21 hours Ago
Will virtual sports ever replace physical sports? It’s possible
Erik Gibbs
21 hours Ago
Load More
Casino
France considering relaxing casino regulations
Derek Tonin
6 mins Ago
Blight on AC’s skyline removed as Trump Plaza disappears
Erik Gibbs
21 hours Ago
Crown Resorts takes another blow as revenue slump continues
Erik Gibbs
22 hours Ago
Caesars ditches South Korean development
Derek Tonin
18 February 2021
Load More
Poker
Should I play live poker or online poker?
Paul Seaton
6 hours Ago
Justin Ouimette wins MILLIONS Online mini main event for $184,507
Paul Seaton
6 hours Ago
Daniel Smiljkovic leads final 25 after day 2 of MILLIONS mini main event
Paul Seaton
16 February 2021
Bert Stevens leads super MILLION$ final table
Paul Seaton
16 February 2021
Load More
Sports
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis odds
Dan Taylor
14 hours Ago
Premier League sportsbetting preview
Paul Seaton
16 hours Ago
NBA Thursday betting: Lakers host the Nets
Dan Taylor
17 February 2021
Europa League sportsbetting preview
Paul Seaton
17 February 2021
Load More
Events
Becky’s Affiliated: ICE & iGB Affiliate London, a celebration with memories
Becky Liggero Fontana
4 February 2021
Becky’s Affiliated: Digital event schedule for 2021
Becky Liggero Fontana
14 January 2021
iGaming NEXT: POWER Hour kicks off 2021 with a look ahead
Derek Tonin
13 January 2021
CalvinAyre.com’s most read events stories of 2020
Derek Tonin
29 December 2020
Load More
Bitcoin
Ex-lottery op 500.com buys BTC.com crypto mining assets
Steven Stradbrooke
17 February 2021
Why gaming needs blockchain
Nick Hill
9 February 2021
Peergame launches first on-chain roulette game for Bitcoin
Derek Tonin
5 February 2021
500.com sees Bitcoin mining as way to dig out of deep financial hole
Steven Stradbrooke
11 January 2021
Load More
Videos
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 11
1 min Ago
Luisa Woods hints at where the opportunities lay in a regulated US market
17 February 2021
Richard Downey explains the power of the US sports betting market
16 February 2021
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 10
12 February 2021
Load More
Ventures
You Lead by Minter Dial teaches leadership from within: Book Review
Derek Tonin
27 January 2021
Filling out a self-assessment in a few easy steps
Derek Tonin
14 January 2021
Increasing your transparency in the office
Derek Tonin
13 January 2021
Buying a player’s time. Are we providing enough satisfaction?
Matthias Ciappara
11 January 2021
Load More
Life
Odds: How will Gina Carano be written off of The Mandalorian?
Derek Tonin
23 hours Ago
Falcon and Winter Soldier Odds: who gets Captain America’s Shield?
Derek Tonin
11 February 2021
Becky’s Affiliated: The power of charity during a global pandemic
Becky Liggero Fontana
11 February 2021
Trump Impeachment Odds: How many senators will vote to convict?
Derek Tonin
9 February 2021
Load More
Bitcoin for Gambling
Players
Operators
Content Providers
Service Providers
Resources
Follow Us
https://youtu.be/jETYmxCrZQY
Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled:
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 11 (https://youtu.be/jETYmxCrZQY)
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 11
1 min Ago
Ed Pownall takes a peek at Vegas, Russia, UK Tax & is also giving out hugs.
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 10
12 February 2021
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 9
5 February 2021
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 7
22 January 2021
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 6
15 January 2021
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 5
8 January 2021
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 4
18 December 2020
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 3
11 December 2020
The Industry Eye – Season 8 Episode 2
27 November 2020
Load More
get the latest gambling news from calvin ayre
×
Hide on next page load?
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.
Ok