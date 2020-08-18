Skip to content
Business
China’s online gambling crackdown means closure for AG Asia Entertainment
Derek Tonin
10 mins Ago
MGA’s Brandon Debattista talks the regulators view of digital currency
Video
2 hours Ago
Poland’s gambling tax collection takes a pandemic hit
Peter Amsel
9 hours Ago
Pennsylvania online casinos, sportsbooks lift July gaming revenue
Peter Amsel
12 hours Ago
Casino
Philippines relaxes lockdown measures, casinos could reopen soon
Derek Tonin
54 mins Ago
SkyCity Auckland to stay closed following New Zealand COVID-19 spike
Erik Gibbs
1 hour Ago
Second casino in Russia’s Primorye Gambling Zone opening soon
Erik Gibbs
1 hour Ago
Casino op Imperial Pacific seeks ‘true exclusivity’ over all Saipan gaming
Steven Stradbrooke
7 hours Ago
Poker
Mike Postle case dismissed as Judge rules no suit to answer
Paul Seaton
8 hours Ago
Michael Addamo loses biggest-ever online NLHE pot in poker history
Paul Seaton
24 hours Ago
Nick Petrangelo wins WPT World Online Championships 6-Max for $494,550
Paul Seaton
17 August 2020
David Peters wins WSOP Heads-Up Championship for second bracelet
Paul Seaton
17 August 2020
Sports
The Washington Football Team gives the NFL its first black president
Erik Gibbs
1 hour Ago
Three Men to watch as NFL Coach of the Year betting heats up
Paul Seaton
9 hours Ago
Bucks, Thunder favorites on Tuesday NBA playoff odds
Dan Taylor
9 hours Ago
Champions League Quarter-Finals see City Crash and Bayern Crush
Paul Seaton
16 hours Ago
Events
ASEAN Gaming Summit postponed to 2021
Derek Tonin
10 August 2020
CalvinAyre.com August 2020 Featured Conferences & Events
Derek Tonin
31 July 2020
SBC Digital Summit North America ends with more sports and innovation
Derek Tonin
17 July 2020
SBC Digital Summit North America looks at sports, now and going forward
Derek Tonin
16 July 2020
Bitcoin
Blockchain touted as a powerful crime fighting tool
Derek Tonin
14 August 2020
Fundstrat report shows Bitcoin SV ready for enterprise usage
Derek Tonin
14 August 2020
FATF’s guidance for the crypto space pushes ahead
Erik Gibbs
13 August 2020
Peergame offers Provably Fair guide and Bitcoin Cashback event
Derek Tonin
12 August 2020
Videos
MGA’s Brandon Debattista talks the regulators view of digital currency
2 hours Ago
The Long Con: Transforming complaints into requests with Emily Haruko Leeb
19 hours Ago
Innovation is key according to Kindred Group’s Cristiano Blanco’s
12 August 2020
Paul Buck gives advice on problem gambling
11 August 2020
Ventures
New Israel-UAE accord worth “hundreds of millions” of dollars in trade
Erik Gibbs
24 hours Ago
Two Sigma prepared to pay companies that don’t automate
Erik Gibbs
14 August 2020
Epic Games lawsuit against Apple could loosen platform restrictions
Derek Tonin
14 August 2020
All would-be innovators need to go take a hike
Erik Gibbs
10 August 2020
Life
Helping your child learn remotely while you work remotely
Derek Tonin
12 August 2020
The solution to clean, potable water is right in front of our eyes
Erik Gibbs
11 August 2020
Man’s best friend is sniffing out COVID-19 in airports
Erik Gibbs
4 August 2020
Virgin Galactic shows off its new spaceship, VSS Unity
Erik Gibbs
29 July 2020
Brand Debattista thinks cryptocurrency will help shape the future of the gaming industry.
