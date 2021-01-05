Skip to content
Bodog starts the year strong with football wagers
Erik Gibbs
1 hour Ago
France’s gambling regulator to target protection laws as 2021 unfolds
Erik Gibbs
1 hour Ago
Bernstein: MGM play on Entain could be sign of reduced Asian interest
Erik Gibbs
1 hour Ago
Philippine Supreme Court rules in POGO favor against 5% franchise tax
Derek Tonin
2 hours Ago
Casino
South Korea casinos extend shutdown; Jeju Dream Tower gaming by March?
Peter Amsel
9 hours Ago
Packer denies discussing Crown casino sale with Sands’ Adelson
Steven Stradbrooke
13 hours Ago
Bally’s inks Pennsylvania mini-casino deal, eyes betting, iGaming
Steven Stradbrooke
14 hours Ago
2021 not off to a good start for many Navajo Nation casino employees
Erik Gibbs
23 hours Ago
Poker
Damian Salas wins WSOP main event million-dollar hybrid heads-up
Paul Seaton
13 hours Ago
Seven new year poker quotes to inspire you
Paul Seaton
19 hours Ago
Chris quits, but is this the end of the Moneymaker Effect?
Paul Seaton
4 January 2021
Huck Seed inducted to Poker Hall of Fame
Paul Seaton
4 January 2021
Sports
Carabao Cup semi-final preview
Paul Seaton
9 hours Ago
College football odds: CFP championship game
Dan Taylor
14 hours Ago
NFL season comes to end with spectacular upsets
Erik Gibbs
4 January 2021
New Year Premier League Review
Paul Seaton
4 January 2021
Events
CalvinAyre.com’s most read events stories of 2020
Derek Tonin
29 December 2020
Building transparency and communication in a pandemic: WGES
Derek Tonin
10 December 2020
Giving the customer the gambling experience they need: WGES
Derek Tonin
9 December 2020
Blockchain must rise above bad actors, perception for gambling use: WGES
Derek Tonin
8 December 2020
Bitcoin
Malta Gaming Authority seeks new CEO: Here’s why Bitcoin SV knowledge is critical
Guest Contributor
4 January 2021
CalvinAyre.com’s most read Bitcoin stories of 2020
Derek Tonin
23 December 2020
Calvin Ayre holiday message: Expect big data, enterprise gains for Bitcoin SV
Jon Southurst
21 December 2020
Casino, crypto and triad figure ‘Broken Tooth’ sanctioned by US feds
Peter Amsel
10 December 2020
Videos
Max Meltzer explains player behavior in the US sports betting market
3 hours Ago
Lee Davy wants to help others kick addiction: The Long Con
4 January 2021
David da Silva is grateful for the return of live sport
30 December 2020
Vedran Karaman talks on Superbets marketing advantage
29 December 2020
Ventures
CalvinAyre.com’s most read Venture stories of 2020
Derek Tonin
30 December 2020
Where businesses should send their marketing dollars in 2021
Erik Gibbs
29 December 2020
Affiliate marketing and terminology to help businesses grow in 2021
Erik Gibbs
28 December 2020
Life experiences provide a great foundation to excel at business
Erik Gibbs
23 December 2020
Life
Our top tips for getting in shape for 2021
Daniel Gardner
4 hours Ago
Six solid tips to avoid Burnout as we get back to the grind in 2021
Daniel Gardner
23 hours Ago
Georgia Senate betting odds suggest a toss-up for control of Congress
Derek Tonin
23 hours Ago
Becky’s Affiliated: 8 COVID-friendly New Year’s resolutions
Becky Liggero Fontana
31 December 2020
Max Meltzer explains player behavior in the US sports betting market
3 hours Ago
Kambi CCO Max Meltzer talks about player behavior in the regulated US sports betting market.
Lee Davy wants to help others kick addiction: The Long Con
4 January 2021
David da Silva is grateful for the return of live sport
30 December 2020
Vedran Karaman talks on Superbets marketing advantage
29 December 2020
Alejandro Revich shares END 2 END’s Bingo expertise
23 December 2020
Coolbet takes an old-school approach to oddsmaking; Endre Nesset
22 December 2020
Philip Runyan will do skill-based games right with the help of Bitcoin
16 December 2020
Brazil’s esports future is bright: BBL’s Leo De Biase
15 December 2020
Andy McCartney talks innovation and automation: The Long Con
14 December 2020
