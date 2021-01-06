Skip to content
Business
Andrew Burnett predicts an industry shakeup in 2021
Video
1 hour Ago
China state-sponsored hackers target online gambling with ransomware
Steven Stradbrooke
5 hours Ago
Churchill Downs axes BetAmerica betting/iGaming brand in favor of TwinSpires
Steven Stradbrooke
12 hours Ago
China has over 11m daily online gamblers, Tether a popular funding method
Steven Stradbrooke
15 hours Ago
Casino
Landing Int’l staffer vanishes with $13.4m in casino cash
Peter Amsel
3 hours Ago
Maryland casinos survive capacity-constrained December
Peter Amsel
8 hours Ago
With Florida tribal deal stalled, senator offers sports betting bill
Derek Tonin
22 hours Ago
Nomura remains optimistic on Genting Malaysia recovery
Erik Gibbs
22 hours Ago
Poker
Poker on Screen: Seinfeld (1989-1998)
Paul Seaton
12 hours Ago
Latest Super MILLION$ final table features Niklas Astedt, Darren Elias and Adrian Mateos
Paul Seaton
12 hours Ago
Damian Salas wins WSOP main event million-dollar hybrid heads-up
Paul Seaton
4 January 2021
Seven new year poker quotes to inspire you
Paul Seaton
4 January 2021
Sports
Must the show go on? COVID-19 infections hit record high in Premier League
Paul Seaton
8 hours Ago
Heat favored hosting Celtics on Wednesday NBA odds
Dan Taylor
8 hours Ago
Sports on Screen: Manchester United: Beyond the Promised Land (2000)
Paul Seaton
13 hours Ago
Carabao Cup semi-final preview
Paul Seaton
5 January 2021
Events
CalvinAyre.com’s most read events stories of 2020
Derek Tonin
29 December 2020
Building transparency and communication in a pandemic: WGES
Derek Tonin
10 December 2020
Giving the customer the gambling experience they need: WGES
Derek Tonin
9 December 2020
Blockchain must rise above bad actors, perception for gambling use: WGES
Derek Tonin
8 December 2020
Bitcoin
IGT adding cryptocurrencies to cashless gaming options
Peter Amsel
11 hours Ago
Malta Gaming Authority seeks new CEO: Here’s why Bitcoin SV knowledge is critical
Guest Contributor
4 January 2021
CalvinAyre.com’s most read Bitcoin stories of 2020
Derek Tonin
23 December 2020
Calvin Ayre holiday message: Expect big data, enterprise gains for Bitcoin SV
Jon Southurst
21 December 2020
Videos
Andrew Burnett predicts an industry shakeup in 2021
1 hour Ago
Max Meltzer explains player behavior in the US sports betting market
5 January 2021
Lee Davy wants to help others kick addiction: The Long Con
4 January 2021
David da Silva is grateful for the return of live sport
30 December 2020
Ventures
Level up your marketing efforts with Google Tag Manager
Derek Tonin
22 hours Ago
CalvinAyre.com’s most read Venture stories of 2020
Derek Tonin
30 December 2020
Where businesses should send their marketing dollars in 2021
Erik Gibbs
29 December 2020
Affiliate marketing and terminology to help businesses grow in 2021
Erik Gibbs
28 December 2020
Life
Our top tips for getting in shape for 2021
Daniel Gardner
5 January 2021
Six solid tips to avoid Burnout as we get back to the grind in 2021
Daniel Gardner
4 January 2021
Georgia Senate betting odds suggest a toss-up for control of Congress
Derek Tonin
4 January 2021
Becky’s Affiliated: 8 COVID-friendly New Year’s resolutions
Becky Liggero Fontana
31 December 2020
