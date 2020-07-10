Bitcoin for the Gambling Industry

Have you been told you need to integrate bitcoin or blockchain solutions into your gambling operation or service provider?

Are you having trouble finding answers to why you need Bitcoin and how-to integrate Bitcoin into your gambling business?

You’ll soon have all the answers.

CalvinAyre.com is currently building a complete resource section that will answer all of your gambling and bitcoin-related questions.

It will offer tips and advice from people who have already integrated bitcoin into their business. We’ll help guide you to the best resources to either outsource your bitcoin solution or where to find the information you need to create a bitcoin solution for your gambling industry.

If you want to be among the first to be notified when it’s complete, please sign up for the CalvinAyre.com mailing list.

In the meantime please explore Bitcoinsv.com and if you’re looking to buy Bitcoin, visit BuyBSV.com.