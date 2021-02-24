Europa League Sportsbetting Preview

The second legs of the Europa League are in action on Thursday night and with four English teams in action, will Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City all qualify?

One of the most recent English teams to win the UEFA Europa League was, of course, Manchester united, who took the title four years ago.

Can anyone emulate the Red Devils this year? Let’s look into our crystal ball and find out!

Arsenal vs. Benfica (Agg 1-1) (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Last week’s first leg between these two sides was a frustrating one for both teams. Benfica will feel disappointed not to have taken advantage of Arsenal’s wasteful nature in front of goal, while The Gunners will be kicking themselves not to have sealed the tie at the first time of asking.

The away goal for the North London side will no doubt have pleased boss Mikel Arteta, but in recent weeks, his side have once again slipped down into the bottom half of the Premier League and that will not have bought him any favour with the former Invincibles’ increasingly frustrated fanbase.

We think Arsenal will have enough to progress, but they might need to get a late goal in order to progress. Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette is very reliable from those half chances that could win the tie.

Our tip: Alexandre Lacazette to score and Arsenal to win (17/10)

Leicester City vs. Slavia Prague (Agg 0-0) (8pm GMT kick-off)

Even more finely balanced is this last 32 clash between the surprise package of this season’s Premier League and a side who crashed out of the Champions League at the Qualifying Round stage, losing 4-1 to Midtjylland. That came after a 0-0 first leg result back in Prague and having lost Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal to West Ham in 2020, Slavia look a shadow of their former selves.

The action from the first leg was not the most sparkling that either side have produced during the season but hinted at the areas Leicester can exploit back at the King Power Stadium.

When it comes to attacking, free-flowing football, The Foxes are right up there and will surely produce a champagne performance. One player who has quietly been one of the Midlands side’s best performers this season is Belgian midfield magician Youri Tielemans, and at 4/1, he’s a great bet to help his side to an entertaining victory.

Our tip: Youri Tielemans to score and Leicester to win (4/1)

Europa League Round of 32 Fixtures (Second Legs)

Wednesday 24th February

Tottenham Hotspur vs. RZ Pellets WAC (Agg 4-1) (5pm GMT kick-off)

Thursday 25th February

Ajax vs. Lille (Agg 2-1) (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Arsenal vs. Benfica (Agg 1-1) (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Napoli vs. Granada (Agg 0-2) (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Rangers vs. Royal Antwerp (Agg 4-3) (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Agg 2-0) (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Hoffenheim vs. Molde (Agg 3-3) (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Villarreal vs. Red Bull Salzburg (Agg 2-0) (5.55pm GMT kick-off)

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Young Boys (Agg 3-4) (8pm GMT kick-off)

Club Bruges vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Agg 1-1) (8pm GMT kick-off)

Dinamo Zagreb vs. FK Krasnodar (Agg 3-2) (8pm GMT kick-off)

Leicester City vs. Slavia Prague (Agg 0-0) (8pm GMT kick-off)

Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad (Agg 4-0) (8pm GMT kick-off)

AC Milan vs. Red Star Belgrade (Agg 2-2) (8pm GMT kick-off)

PSV Eindhoven vs. Olympiakos (Agg 2-4) (8pm GMT kick-off)

Roma vs. Sporting Braga (Agg 2-0) (8pm GMT kick-off)