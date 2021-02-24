David Yan leads latest Super MILLION$ final table with Astedt Chasing Glory

The latest Super MILLION$ final table promises some terrific action, featuring as it does some of the best poker players on the planet.

The action will kick off with New Zealand’s David Yan in the lead, sitting as he does with 5.3 million chips, a good chunk more than his closest challengers Yuri Dzivielvski (3 million) and Niklas Astedt (2.6 million). Of those two, it is perhaps the Swede Astedt who will fancy their chances more than anyone, desperate to seal the deal having accumulated almost $2 million in winnings in the tournament series but never having closed one out to take the outright win.

Elsewhere, there are some superstars of the game who are taking their places lined up behind the leaders in pursuit of poker profit. Canadian poker legend Sam Greenwood comes into the final a little short-stack with 1.9 million chips, but he’s immediately followed by another luminary of the game in Mikita Badziakowski. The Belarussian only has 1.4 million but will be doing everything he can to get over the line. The final table betting prices are slightly different to the order in which the players find themselves in the chipcounts:

As you can see, David Yan has enjoyed the most money being places on him and goes into play as the 4.12 odds favourite. He may have the most money placed on him, but almost double the number of bettors rate the Swedish pro Astedt as a good shot to see out the win for the first time. Sam Greenwood is tempting plenty of punters at odds of 10 and 103 people have invested in the Canadian to upset the chipcounts.

With a massive $452,885 up for grabs to the winner and $349,222 for the runner-up, 9th place will win just $56,610 so expect the competition to be fierce and the action to be fast in the latest GGPoker Super MILLION$ final table.

GGPoker Super MILLION$ Final Table February 23rd 2021 Chipcounts:

Position Player Country Chips 1st David Yan New Zealand 5,344,087 2nd Yuri Dzivielvski Brazil 3,015,357 3rd Niklas Astedt Canada 2,625,266 4th Wiktor Malinowski Macao 2,281,656 5th Timothy Nutter Canada 2,218,861 6th Ferrariman Austria 2,206,012 7th Sam Greenwood Canada 1,981,850 8th Mikita Badziakouski Costa Rica 1,411,901 9th Syntropy Hungary 1,315,010

Watch the GGPoker Super MILLION$ final as it plays out or catch up if you miss it live by heading right here: