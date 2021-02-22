KamaGames end of year results reveal sixth year of consecutive growth

Dublin, 22nd February 2021 – KamaGames, the largest European social mobile poker operator, has announced their 2020 end of year results.

The company not only celebrated 10 years in business but also reached the mark of 150 million unique players and showed record revenue and profit numbers. In the previous year, KamaGames grew their revenue by no less than 38.4% – more than 1.5 times the social casino market average of 24.4%. In contrast, during this time, the mobile gaming market grew by 18%.

KamaGames attributes its successes in 2020, in part, to the rollout of new content and update of games hosted within its apps. Among these 2020 updates are:

The launch of new poker and blackjack tournaments.

VIP Statuses: a variety of benefits for paying VIP players.

New in-game events, ratings, various promotions, along with new slots, video poker machines and much more.

A renewed focus on advertising monetisation

An emphasis on CRM and gaming activities.

In 2020, KamaGames’ flagship title, Pokerist, remained the third largest social poker player in the world and the leader in no less than 12 countries. KamaGames also rose to become the #1 poker app by revenue on iOS in Spain.

KamaGames’ second-largest product, Blackjackist, also grew by more than 40% in revenue, more than half of which came from the U.S. KamaGames’ Blackjackist currently stands as the global leader among social blackjack games

KamaGames’ other titles also remained leaders in their market in the previous year. For instance, Roulettist showed 70% revenue growth and is still the largest social roulette game in the world.

Another key component to KamaGames’ success in 2020 was the cultivation of key partnerships with quality brands. One such partnership included the launch of the Hard Rock Blackjack app in connection with the globally recognised Hard Rock brand.

KamaGames also made advertising campaigns with global UFC athletes such as Tony Ferguson, Colby Covington and UFC champion Petr Yan.

About KamaGames:

Established in 2010, KamaGames is the largest European social mobile poker operator.

Employing over 250 staff, KamaGames has its corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

KamaGames’ flagship title Pokerist has been localised into 29 languages, was the #1 grossing app in 101 countries on the App Store and one of the top 5 grossing apps in 45 countries on Google Play.