Jade Entertainment unveils three new senior additions to its expanding team

Key recruitment embraces the convergence of land-based and digital gaming seen as essential for modern business continuity

22nd February 2021 – Leading Asian supplier Jade Entertainment has recruited three key senior hires, significantly strengthening its status as a definitive “one stop shop” for sports betting and gaming technologies operators across Asia.

This triple-pronged recruitment strategy sees Jean Rose Buenaventura take up the role of Chief Financial Officer, and Gary Hann become VP – Business Development, while Joseph Del Duca joins as VP – International Marketing. Their combined expertise, experience and sectoral contacts are second to none, as eloquently demonstrated by their respective career histories which bring an eclectic range of skills to bear at Jade.

Jean Rose D. Buenaventura, CPA joins Jade as Chief Financial Officer. Jean has 15 years’ experience in the online gaming industry. She has worked with top gaming brands in Europe (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Winner & Caliente) as well as Asia (Mansion 88 and Happy Luke brands). She was also part of the online gaming tech giant, Playtech, where she established several of its back-office and operation-support functions to Manila from Tel Aviv, Leeds, and Gibraltar. Among her many successful deliveries in the past is the setup of payment-process operations for premier customers at some of the U.K.’s leading brands with special SLA and secured data handling.

Gary C. Hann joins Jade as Vice President – Business Development. Gary comes with 30 years’ experience in land-based gaming. He has held multiple senior management roles in North America and Asia. Among the IR predevelopments, operations and openings he has taken part in over the past 12 years are the Venetian Macao, Four Seasons Macao, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Solaire Resort & Casino in Manila and City of Dreams Manila. Gary’s wealth of market knowledge will help Jade drive Product Sales in the region.

Joseph Del Duca joins Jade as Vice President – International Marketing. Joseph brings expertise across the entire gaming landscape, including online, land-based, social and real money whilst specializing in marketing, communications, media and government relations. He has worked with both startup-level and well-established gaming businesses including PokerStars, The Star, VGW and PokerNews. Joseph is a self-confessed poker and gaming enthusiast which allows him to look at business opportunities from the perspective of both a player and an operator. Joseph’s passion for players’ rights saw him create and lead the Australian Online Poker Alliance, the leading body advocating for player rights and a safe, fair regulatory process in the Australian market.

Jade offers a wide variety of products and services, providing both land-based and digital operators with the tools and services necessary to establish successful gaming operations. Its progressive global influence extends from the Philippines to Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, Saipan, Australia and New Zealand, and continues to grow via a portfolio of partnerships with global gaming leaders and emerging technology companies.

Joe Pisano, CEO of Jade Entertainment, said: “This is a time of great change in the gaming industry and the events of the past year have shown us that a convergence of land-based and digital gaming is essential for business continuity. Jade continues to expand its team with the expertise to address this convergence.

“I, together with the team at Jade, am thrilled to welcome Jean, Joseph and Gary on board. As we continue to make strides into the Asian gaming scene, we are also developing a framework with great partners to move beyond our borders and grow our international footprint.”