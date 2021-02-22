Gamesys Group plc and Big Time Gaming (btg) unveil ‘mega’ Megaways Casino in the UK

Exclusive MEGAWAYS Casino site features popular Megaways games and curated content in a single destination – alongside a broad range of slots, casino and live casino gamesand rewards

LONDON – February 23: Gamesys Group plc, a leading international online gaming operator, has teamed up with Big Time Gaming (BTG), the thought leader in online slots development, to unveil a new branded MEGAWAYS Casino site in the U.K.

The newly-branded MEGAWAYS Casino went live this week at www.megawayscasino.com – offering players a host of Megaways games in an exclusive site developed by Gamesys.

MEGAWAYS Casino is designed to appeal to players as “the new home of Megaways”, with a look and feel that takes its cue from the much-heralded Megaways games mechanic. It features scores of Megaways titles in one place, immersing players in a curated megaverse of games under one roof – alongside a broad range of other popular slots, casino and live casinogames, and rewards.

The site boasts Megaways titles old and new, including the hugely-popular Bonanza Megaways, as well as Gamesys’ range of exclusive games, including Tiki Totems Megaways, built by Roxor Gaming. MEGAWAYS Casino will feature a regularly-updated pipeline of exclusive new first-look Megaways games and content, and a range of Daily Free Games to choose from. As an additional bonus, as well as regular promotions, the new MEGAWAYS Casino will offer players special ‘MEGA Promotions’, with extra ways to win exciting prizes.

The introduction of MEGAWAYS Casino is the latest example of Gamesys’ successful strategy of partnering with leading brands and publishers to develop an innovative, engaging range of games and destinations – cementing its position as the go-to operator for exclusive game brand tie-ups. The new addition to the U.K. portfolio follows the launch of Rainbow Riches Casino in November 2019, building on the earlier success of Monopoly Casino in the U.K. in 2015.

Simon Mizzi, Marketing Director at Gamesys said: “The launch of MEGAWAYS Casino further underlines Gamesys’ commitment to developing a regularly-refreshed portfolio of games, destinations and exclusive branded content which appeal to our broad community of players – with all the safer gambling protections you’d expect.

“Megaways is one of the most popular game mechanics out there, so it’s great to be able to work with BTG to exclusively develop and launch MEGAWAYS Casino in the U.K. – and bring a great range of titles together under one roof.”

Nik Robinson, CEO at Big Time Gaming, said: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Gamesys and work together to create MEGAWAYS Casino. Gamesys really lived up to their tagline of ‘crafting entertainment with care’: the site looks great. I think the players will really enjoy exploring the games, features and mechanics at MEGAWAYS Casino – which reflect what has made Megaways such a great success. We look forward to continuing to work with Gamesys to bring Megaways games and exclusive content to an even wider audience of players.”

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com).

As part of its ongoing commitment to safer gambling, Gamesys provides players with easy-to-use services and tools to help them play responsibly – including Session Reminders, Deposit Limits and Cool Offs. Gamesys won Operator of the Year at the EGR Operator Awards 2020, as well as Bingo Operator of the Year and Employer of the Year.

For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.