Cryptocurrency gambling traffic saw threefold increase in 2020, SoftSwiss shares.

According to the SoftSwiss Game Aggregator 2020 corporate report, “the absolute and relative value of cryptocurrency gambling traffic has increased threefold in 2020, compared to 2019”, said Andrey Starovoitov, COO at SoftSwiss.

Moreover, SoftSwiss Game Aggregator statistics further highlight that cryptocurrency is currently actively used by the whole world, with increasing interest in Canada, Russia, and Latin America. The SoftSwiss Game Aggregator supports several of the most popular cryptocurrencies, but the undoubted leader was and still is bitcoin with a dominating 90%, and other cryptocurrencies (ETH, LTC in second and third place respectively) holding the remaining 10%. Finally, the report concludes that the rapidly growing popularity of cryptocurrency as a means of payment leads to a rising interest in crypto gambling, a marketplace previously dominated by fiat. “Bitcoin is no longer exotic. In the coming years, we expect to see even more gaming studios supporting cryptocurrencies in their games, as well as casino operators integrating new crypto payment methods for their players”, adds Andrey Starovoitov. The SoftSwiss Game Aggregator partners with over 70 game studios globally, providing more than 10,000 different games, 3,000 of which support crypto in-game. This extensive portfolio can be added to any gaming software platform through simple API integration. Furthermore, the solution has a unique customer service model, providing ongoing technical support, as well as a personal account manager with SoftSwiss.