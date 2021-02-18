Premier League sportsbetting preview

It’s a very busy weekend in the English Premier League as all 20 teams play between Friday night and Sunday evening. By the time the weekend is over, the Merseyside derby will have produced a winner between Everton and Liverpool, Spurs will have travelled to West Ham in desperate search of three points and Aston Villa and Leicester will have renewed a very spicy rivalry in the East Midlands.

Who’ll come out on top? We’ve got our crystal ball out and taken a look!

Liverpool vs. Everton (Saturday, 5.30pm GMT kick-off)

A Merseyside derby with a difference takes place on Saturday night, as no fans, and the genuine possibility that Everton end the fixture above Liverpool in the table are both things that haven’t happened regularly for a very long time.

While Everton have lost two games on the bounce, Liverpool are pointless in three, so expect confidence to be a little lacking from both teams. Liverpool’s win in midweek at RB Leipzig will have boosted The Reds confidence a little before this game, but Everton were more than competent against Manchester City too.

We’d go with Liverpool but not by a huge margin. There could well be a late winner, too, so cover it by taking the draw at 75 minutes. Taking both bets could still result in two winners, but more than likely wraps up one if it’s not a belter from the off.

Our tip: Liverpool to win by 1 goal (11/4) & Draw at 75 minutes (13/5)

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City (Sunday, 2pm GMT kick-off)

Last time these two sides played each other, Aston Villa won due to a last-minute goal from former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, an example of their early season form and winning mentality this season under manager Dean Smith.

Villa and Leicester battled hard against each other to play Manchester City in the EFL Cup final last year, with Villa winning the two-legged semi-final late on before losing to The Citizens at Wembley.

This is sure to be a feisty affair and with each team having a few players out, tired minds make rash challenges. Expect to see a red card at Villa Park as both teams fight like dogs for the three points that could propel them towards the Champions League next season.

Our tip: A sending off in the match (9/2)

Arsenal vs. Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm GMT kick-off)

It’s hardly shocking to tip Manchester City to win this game, but with Arsenal playing away to Benfica on Thursday night and City players with their feet up since Wednesday in the North-West, there’s nothing like the same sort of recovery time for the players of each respective side.

City are going to win, but we can see the going easy on Arsenal, getting two or three quick goals then keeping The Gunners at arm’s length. Any other result would be a major shock and Arsenal look likely to head into Gameweek #26 in the bottom half of the table, an incredible thought given how recently they were consistently a top four side.

Manchester City to win 2-0 (7/1)

Premier League Gameweek 25 Fixtures:

Friday 19th February

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Over 1.5 Leeds goals (6/4)

Saturday 20th February

Southampton vs. Chelsea (12.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Timo Werner to score and Chelsea to win (14/5)

Burnley vs. West Bromwich Albion (3pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Over 5.5 corners in the first half (13/8)

Liverpool vs. Everton (5.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Both teams to score and Liverpool to win (2/1)

Fulham vs. Sheffield United (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Fulham to win (5/4)

Sunday 21st February

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur (12 noon GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Harry Kane to score and Tottenham Hotspur to win (11/4)

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City (2pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: A sending off in the match (9/2)

Arsenal vs. Manchester City (4.30pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Manchester City to win 2-0 (7/1)

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United (7pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Manchester United to win and over 3.5 goals (17/10)

Monday 22nd February

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace (8pm GMT kick-off)

Our tip: Correct Score 1-1 (6/1)