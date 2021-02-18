SoftSwiss-extends-its-gaming-content-portfolio-with-Real-Dealer-Studios

SoftSwiss is excited to announce that SoftSwiss Game Aggregator has finished the integration of Real Dealer Studios, the producer of casino games combining striking recorded video with state-of-the-art RNG gameplay. Real Dealer’s full suite of games will now be added to the SoftSwiss library, joining more than 10,000 different casino games from global leading game providers.

Real Dealer’s complete gaming portfolio is already available to casino clients that are powered by the SoftSwiss Game Aggregator. Real Dealer Studio’s games are uniquely designed as an alternative to live casino and are created from high-quality recorded video clips of dealers and play, which are further integrated into the game engine. The game portfolio includes the studio’s flagship Real Roulette series as well as Real Baccarat, with its upcoming money-wheel series, Fortune Finder, to be added within days.

Nikita Keino, Partner Managers Team Lead at SoftSwiss, said: “Real Dealer is responsible for some of the most authentic and entertaining casino content in the market and we are excited to be able to offer it to our clients. The addition of Real Dealer brings more quality content to SoftSwiss Game Aggregator, which grants access to more than 10,000 games, with over 3000 being crypto-games. We’re sure that Real Dealer’s games will be a big success among our partners and their players.”

Jose Micallef, Sales Manager at Real Dealer Studios, said: “This is a significant partnership for Real Dealer Studios and allows us to distribute our content to more operators and in more markets than ever before via SoftSwiss’ strong and reliable platform. Our games offer a unique player experience and have proved to be hugely popular in markets all over the world. By partnering with SoftSwiss, we can ensure that even more players can enjoy the hugely entertaining experience our content provides.”

About SoftSwiss:

SoftSwiss is an international tech company supplying widely acclaimed, certified software solutions for managing iGaming operations. SoftSwiss holds a number of gaming licenses, providing a “one-stop-shop” white label solution by taking care of all technical, legal, and financial processes on behalf of its customers. The company has a vast product portfolio, which includes an Online Casino Platform, Game Aggregator with thousands of casino games, an Affiliate Platform, and a recently launched sportsbook platform. In 2013 SoftSwiss was the first in the world to introduce a bitcoin-optimized online casino solution. The company has thus been regarded as the leading technical expert when it comes to the use of cryptocurrencies in online gaming.

More about SoftSwiss: https://www.softswiss.com/

About Real Dealer Studios:

Real Dealer Studios, headquartered in Malta, produces a groundbreaking line of online casino games that merge Hollywood-style cinematography with RNG gameplay. This cutting-edge studio works with experienced directors, actors and other film-industry professionals to deliver a luxury gaming experience unlike any other on the market. Since its founding in 2019, Real Dealer Studios has been establishing successful partnerships with igaming’s premier casino operators and platform providers, and continues to work aggressively to expand its games portfolio. The crew is united by a passion for games and a desire to ensure that every release is of blockbuster quality.