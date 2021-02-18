Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – February 18, 2021

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

MOTO Renews Partnership with Inspired’s Playnation

Contract with leading provider of gaming machines extended for further five years

MOTO, the UK’s largest motorway service operator, is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with Playnation, part of Inspired Entertainment, a leading provider of gaming machines, who will continue to provide its entertainment services across all MOTO sites.

Playnation has a long-standing relationship with MOTO, providing customers with some of the best adult gaming machines across the motorway service infrastructure. Given the success of this partnership and the proven popularity of their products, MOTO is pleased to extend this relationship for a further five years. Playnation will embark upon a full product refresh to upgrade their existing gaming offering and systems to enhance the customer experience.

Betting Report Highlights Polish iGaming Industry’s Potential

Report provides key insights, data and information for local market

Poland has the potential to become one of the most relevant gaming markets on the European front. This is what BtoBet’s latest Industry Report states, as it makes an in-depth analysis of what characterized its growth in the past few years.

The Report “Poland Betting Focus” provides detailed insights on: betting psychographics, market characteristics, the exponential growth of esports in Poland, legislative overview, and a detailed breakdown of internet, smartphone and social media factors with year-on-year increase indications

The report also makes an in-depth analysis of how operators can increase their market share by adapting their betting experience to the unique traits of the Polish market, taking into consideration the great following of esports, and how social media platforms could be holistically integrated to ameliorate the UX.

The “Poland Betting Report” is available for free and can be accessed on BtoBet.com.

Arland boosts its esports offering by partnering with Oddin

The Austrian sports betting platform provider is going to offer the esports iFrame solution from Oddin to its wide range of clients.

Arland is an Austrian iGaming platform provider. Their proprietary betting platform has a modern and flexible tech stack – open to innovation and easy to scale, maintain and operate. Oddin has positioned itself as a quickly growing esports odds feed supplier. Its offering is focused on an engaging live-betting selection and covers all major esports titles: Counter Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Dota 2, and Kings of Glory.

SoftGamings to expand its services to Greece

Last year regulatory changes entered into force in Greece, allowing only licensed providers to operate on the Greek market. Greece’s Parliament had passed the Gambling Regulations in October 2019 and its Ministry of Finance had submitted the draft of regulations with amendments and controls to the European Commission for approval, however by the end of last year Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) started to accept applications for licenses.

In order to expand its services to Greece, SoftGamings has submitted an application for a Manufacturer A1 Suitability license. As a result of this submission, the company will be able to offer its products and services to all gaming operators that are licensed and offering their services to players in Greece. SoftGamings considers Greece as an exciting market.

Chalkline joins forces with PlayUp USA

U.S. Operator launches Chalkline’s Free-to-Play games to engage hockey fans as PlayUp USA prepares for New Jersey sports betting launch.

Chalkline has joined forces with PlayUp USA and is providing Free-to-Play sports betting games to activate PlayUp’s first U.S. team sponsorship with the NHL New Jersey Devils.

PlayUp USA is now using Chalkline’s Free-to-Play games to engage New Jersey Devils fans prior to the March launch of its real-money sportsbook and app. Through the partnership, Chalkline delivers Free-to-Play contests featuring live odds, player props and unique tie-breakers for every Devils game.

PlayUp USA, a premium online betting entertainment and technology group based in Las Vegas, is the presenting partner of the Devils’ newly redesigned PlayUp Studio and the pre-game live show that is broadcast prior to all Devils home games. All shows stream live on Facebook and YouTube. PlayUp’s nation-wide freeplay offering is available under www.playupusa.com.

Soft2Bet puts on a show with Winota

Market-leader pulls back the curtain to reveal scintillating new brand

Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet has announced the launch of its latest digital casino, Winota. The newest addition to the company’s 30+ operator portfolio, the MGA-licenced brand offers an exhilarating array of slot, table and live casino games in a cabaret-themed extravaganza that’s jam-packed with engaging gamification features.

Allowing users to unlock new achievements by collecting stars, the site’s intriguing live performance stage opens and shuts to reveal the thrilling set of bonus options offered to players who steal the show.

As Soft2Bet’s most recent B2B project, Winota joins a lauded casino offering that includes the SBC-award-winning Wazamba, as well as more than 5000 games from leading suppliers such as NetEnt, Play’n Go and Pragmatic Play.

Pragmatic Play Awarded the most Responsible iGaming Content Provider in Europe by CFI.CO

Pragmatic Play, has been named Most Responsible iGaming Content Provider in Europe by the prestigious CFI Magazine. The supplier’s success at this year’s awards sees it put firmly at the forefront in its aim to support responsible gambling in regulated markets worldwide.

Noted by the judging panel was the company’s commitment to player protection, as well as its support of the GambleAware programme. Pragmatic Play also received praise for its proactive CSR strategy, driven by teams across eight countries. CFI is a leading media presence reporting on business, finance, and economics, bringing global coverage and analysis of drivers behind change, as well as recognising some of the world’s biggest companies at its annual awards. The award follows from Pragmatic Play’s success at the SBC Awards in late 2020, where it was lauded for its innovation in mobile gameplay.

Bet.Works Sportsbook Platform Technology Powers theScore Bet Launch in Iowa

Bet.Works, the leading U.S. sports betting and iGaming supplier, has extended its sportsbook technology platform partnership with theScore Bet to a fourth state, supporting the award-winning mobile operator’s Iowa launch.

theScore Bet’s Iowa debut is the latest expansion of the successful collaboration between the mobile sportsbook and the Nevada-based technology and services provider, following entries in New Jersey, Colorado, and Indiana. Bet.Works has been theScore Bet’s sportsbook technology platform partner since 2018, when theScore announced its intent to enter the newly regulated and fast-growing U.S. sports betting market.

Bet.Works’ array of resources include a customer service call center, compliance support, risk and trading services and a scalable architecture with a full suite of APIs.

NetEnt star CFO Lara Falzon joins Bragg board

Industry expert brings tremendous experience as the financial engineer of multi-billion-dollar gaming transactions to the B2B gaming technology provider

B2B gaming technology provider Bragg Gaming Group announced today that gaming industry veteran Lara Falzon has been elected to the Board of Bragg Gaming, effective March 1, 2021.

Ms. Falzon brings significant financial expertise in the gaming sector to Bragg, as well as experience in listing on the NASDAQ, a 2021 goal for Bragg. As CFO of casino software provider Red Tiger Gaming, Ms. Falzon navigated the 2019 sale of Red Tiger to NetEnt AB for over U.S. $315 million. NetEnt’s most recently reported earnings increased by 58 per cent year-over-year, with U.S. market revenues jumping 313 per cent. She also played an instrumental role in the September 2020 sale of NetEnt for $2.1 billion to the world’s leading live casino company Evolution Gaming (now Evolution). Evolution most recently reported a 48 per cent jump in revenues over the first nine months of the year to U.S. $462 million.

Inspired and the Cage Companies Announce Exclusive Virtual Sports Agreement across the Caribbean

Inspired to Offer Retail and Online Virtuals through CAGE Sports to the Caribbean

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. announced today it has entered into an exclusive agreement with The CAGE Companies and its subsidiary, CAGE Sports BV, to offer Inspired’s multi-award winning virtual sports in CAGE’s retail outlets and interactive channels throughout the Caribbean. CAGE is a prominent video lottery and video gaming terminal operator in the Caribbean and South America.

Inspired will provide its V-Play Plug & Play™ (“VPP”) online and mobile product solution to CAGE’s interactive channels through online platforms and its best-in-class virtual sports to retail venues throughout the Caribbean starting in 2021. VPP includes multiple custom sports variants for CAGE customers, including virtual cricket, which Inspired will be introducing for the first time as part of its VPP solution given the popularity of cricket in the Caribbean.

Helio Gaming Wins Gaming Concept Specialist of the Year

A strong start to the first quarter for the lottery provider

The MGA-licensed lottery games supplier Helio Gaming has been awarded Gaming Concept Specialist of the Year in the Corporate LiveWire Innovation & Excellence Awards 2021. Ninety thousand businesses and corporate professionals were invited to nominate companies based on service, innovation, experience, and sustainability amongst other criteria. This is a great start to 2021 for Helio Gaming which is in the process of announcing new partnerships, games and concepts. It also marks their third award win in the past four months.