Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – February 16, 2021

Footstock Relaunches Affiliate Programme with Paysafe’s Income Access

Fantasy sports brand to leverage Income Access’ in-house affiliate management team and network

Footstock, a fantasy sports brand with a focus on football player trading and fantasy football, has announced the relaunch of its affiliate programme with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. In addition to leveraging the Income Access affiliate marketing software, Footstock will also use the provider’s in-house affiliate management team and network to drive acquisition and retention efforts.

Footstock is licensed and regulated by the U.K. Gambling Commission and offers its users a unique blend of player trading and fantasy football.

Boyd Gaming Corporation and Aristocrat Technologies Announce BoydPay Digital Wallet

Boyd Gaming Corporation and Aristocrat Technologies today announced the launch of “BoydPay,” Boyd Gaming’s new digital wallet product.

Through BoydPay, Boyd Gaming customers will have the ability to create a cashless digital wallet that can be conveniently linked to third-party funding sources driven by Sightline Payments. BoydPay is now live at Blue Chip Casino Resort Spa in Michigan City, Indiana, Belterra Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in field trial at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

During its initial phase, the BoydPay digital wallet is linked to a player’s B Connected card (Boyd Gaming’s player loyalty program) and used to play or cash out on slot titles, also in partnership with Aristocrat. Pending regulatory approvals, Boyd Gaming anticipates deploying this product at all of its casino properties nationwide by this summer.

Overview of Eventus International’s Lineup of 2021 Events

With a positive outlook on 2021, Eventus International is expanding its calendar of in-person live events this year, offering 17 events globally. Eventus International’s summits and exhibitions have a longstanding reputation for gathering primary stakeholders in the industry to discuss the future of the gaming sector.

Eventus International is renowned for producing exclusive, niche events, hosting C-Level executive audiences and gathering decision makers under the same roof while ensuring gender diversity and inclusion throughout. With the guidance from their esteemed Strategic Advisors, Eventus International will continue to produce high quality events that covers developments in legislations, and is designed to provide practical solutions to strategic, tactical and technical challenges, and shed light on new opportunities in the sector.

20SHOTS sign partnership with Generation Web sportsbook platform in Australia

20SHOTS have signed a partnership and completed integration with leading Australian sports betting platform Generation Web. The deal will see the U.K. betting technology provider’s flagship free-to-play B2C product Fantasy5 supplied to Generation Web’s sportsbook partners.

The deal is the first of its kind for 20SHOTS and it will see operators drive players to enter the free-play weekly football jackpot game for the first time, accelerating Fantasy5’s organic growth which has already seen it become the U.K. betting industry’s fastest growing FTP product this football season.

Partouche Extends Alliance with BetConstruct

The French casino giant Partouche Group (Partouche) resumes partnership with sports betting platform provider BetConstruct with a five-year contract extension. Sports betting and gaming supplier BetConstruct is confident in supplying the luxury casino and hotels brand with white label sportsbook for the regulated French online betting market.

Partouche’s online brand PasinoBet.fr (Main Sponsor of Montpellier MHSC, with Jean-Pierre Papin and Djibril Cissé, French Football Champions as brand ambassadors) will continue to maintain access to a high-powered platform, expert risk management, 75,000+ pre-match and 45,000+ live sports and horse racing events on a monthly basis.

Spearhead Studios and Videoslots strike content agreement

iGaming provider Spearhead Studios is delighted to announce a new content agreement with Malta-based online casino operator Videoslots. Through the newly inked deal, Videoslots will deliver Spearhead Studios’ gaming portfolio to its enthusiastic casino players.

Videoslots is an established online casino, offering a vast game collection, exciting promotions, and thrilling jackpots since 2011. The operator has made available to its massive casino base Spearhead Studios’ entire games portfolio, including top hits such as Book of Souls, Fruits & 777’s, Lara Jones is Cleopatra, or Royal Crown, and much more.

Booongo partners with Dotworkers in LatAm boost

Booongo, the global online slots developer, has partnered with Latin American platform provider Dotworkers in a deal that will significantly boost its footprint in the region. The agreement will see Booongo’s portfolio of innovative slot content, including top-performing Dragon Pearls and Aztec Sun, added to Dotworkers’ igaming solution.

Under the terms of the deal, Booongo will also supply its collection of gamification tools, including tournaments and the soon to be launched enhanced jackpots, designed to further engagement and improve player retention.

BF Games’ top content live with BetVictor

Leading operator BetVictor has launched BF Games’ best-performing content to its customers across several jurisdictions. Eight of BF Games’ hit releases are now available to BetVictor’s customers including Book of Gods, Royal Crown and Stunning Hot, with more games to go live in the near future. Titles from BF Games’ Remastered series have also gone live, featuring revamped versions of the supplier’s most popular classic slots.

The content is available across BetVictor’s sites under its U.K. and Gibraltar licences and will see BF Games significantly expand the reach of its games.

EuropeBet adds LVision’s BetBooster to drive sportsbook turnover and engagement

Betsson Group owned operator goes live with advanced AI-driven bet stimulation technology

Leading operator EuropeBet has gone live with LVision’s flagship BetBooster bet stimulation technology aimed to drive the sportsbook’s turnover during the biggest year of sport in a generation. AI sports betting technology supplier LVision and its BetBooster product provides unrivalled levels of engagement, drives additional revenues and enhances sportsbook offerings. It has already gone live with several major brands including Rivalo, STS and more.

EuropeBet is one of the continent’s leading bookmakers and online gaming companies providing customers with a comprehensive range of sports betting and gaming products and services. The Betsson Group owned brand will use the BetBooster tool to increase its sportsbook performance and turnover across an action-packed calendar of sports in 2021 including the rescheduled European Football Championships.

AgeChecked and Rdentify partner to help identify vulnerable players

AgeChecked have strengthened their commitment to Responsible Gambling by forming a comprehensive partnership with Rdentify, the specialists in identifying vulnerable customers through machine learning.

Rdentify use AI and cutting-edge technology to monitor live chats, giving each customer a score based on their risk of gambling-related harm. Through natural language processing (NLP), they can monitor every line from a company’s live chat and use machine learning models to highlight early signs of self-exclusion and problem gambling.

Soft2Bet appoints Peter Christian Noer as Nordics Regional Manager

Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet has named Peter Christian Noer as its Regional Manager for the Nordic markets.

Noer assumes the position following an impressive spell as the company’s Country Manager for Sweden, and his new responsibilities will include helping Soft2Bet continue to grow its footprint in the key territories of Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Soft2Bet’s Nordic presence has gone from strength to strength since the platform provider’s inception, with its SGA-licensed operator brands CampoBet and YoYoCasino now live in Sweden, and its digital casino Frumzi proving hugely popular across the region.

AvatarUX strikes streaming deal with CasinoGrounds

Agreement will see supplier showcase its games portfolio to leading online casino community

Innovative games design studio AvatarUX has signed a deal with CasinoGrounds, which will see the supplier showcase its entire games portfolio to one of the world’s largest online casino communities via streamers.

Through the 12-month agreement, AvatarUX will be able to showcase its content directly to passionate slot players and receive feedback that will help it improve on future games.

GGPoker Partners With Fantastic Ladies In Poker (FLIP)

FLIP founder Daiva Byrne to act as GGPoker Outreach & Community Advocate

GGPoker today announces that it is partnering with Fantastic Ladies In Poker (FLIP), the poker world’s foremost female-focused player community. The poker room plans bespoke promotions and initiatives to help grow the FLIP community. FLIP members will have access to exclusive tournaments and other benefits.

GGPoker is committed to ensuring that all poker players feel welcome at the tables, and look forward to welcoming many new players, particularly FLIP members, over the coming weeks. GGPoker is also happy to reveal that Daiva Byrne, one of the most accomplished female poker players and founder of FLIP, has agreed to act as GGPoker’s Outreach & Community Advocate. She will provide ongoing advice on strategies and initiatives designed to engage with a wide variety of poker player communities.

Betmotion closes sponsorship with UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern

Betmotion, the leading Latin American gambling site dedicated to Sportsbook, Casino and Bingo games, has signed an agreement to sponsor UFC star Mackenzie Dern.

The contract runs for one year and Mackenzie becomes the latest in Betmotion’s burgeoning sponsorship stable of stars. Mackenzie joins Brazilian legend Cristiane to add weight to the company’s commitment and passion for Latin American athletes.

Mackenzie is Brazilian and has American nationality. She is one of the star draws in MMA and specialises in jiu-jitsu. The agreement grants the use of the fighter’s image on the Betmotion website and social networks, in addition to promotions and sweepstakes, such as autographed items.

Intertops celebrates 25 years since online gambling first

A milestone in gambling and ecommerce history took place 25 years ago this month when Intertops became the first company ever to accept an online bet.

The Austria-based operator’s brand new Intertops website handled a $50 wager, placed by a Finnish punter, on Tottenham Hotspur to beat Hereford United in an FA Cup fourth round tie on January 17, 1996.

At odds of just 1.04, the Premier League side’s 5-1 demolition of their lower-league opponents meant the punter profited by just $2, but it was a game-changing day for the betting industry, which until that day had been restricted to in-person and telephone wagering.

That $50 wager was the first of billions placed in the intervening quarter of a century, during which time Intertops has remained at the forefront of online betting. In 2000, the operator, responding to the growing potential of cell phones, launched the first-ever mobile betting site, and two years later introduced live betting.