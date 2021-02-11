SoftSwiss Sportsbook launches its new project with Bitkingz.com

SoftSwiss is excited to announce the launch of the new betting project, set to run on the recently released Sportsbook Platform. The SoftSwiss Sportsbook’s new client is Bitkingz Sportsbook, the project of the successful Bitkingz Casino. Launched on 1 February, the Bitkingz Sportsbook now gives access to 10,000 live events, with the main odds feeds provider behind the platform being Betradar.

Bitkingz Casino, running on the SoftSwiss Online Casino Platform, is a new casino brand with a team of creative authors and designers with years of experience in the gaming and online casino industry. Now thanks to the SoftSwiss Sportsbook integration into the Online Casino Platform, users will have an easy and uninterrupted switch between online casino and sports betting experience, along with a “seamless wallet” feature.

Furthermore, the Platform provides a fast-performing and high-conversion user interface for even more immersive betting. The solution is also mobile-friendly, as SoftSwiss developers took care of the fact that most bets are made on mobile devices. The Sportsbook Platform provides an easily customised mobile-first user experience, which in its turn enhances overall platform usability.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, Product Owner of SoftSwiss Sportsbook noted: “Bitkingz Sportsbook is a rather young project, yet it is developing very rapidly. We’re happy to be partnering with such an energetic team to start our own exciting journey in the world of sports betting”.

Lars Dresden, managing shareholder at Bitkingz noted: “Now SoftSwiss not only offers the perfect Online Casino Platform but also provides the most stable and easy to handle all-in-one solution for combined casino and sportsbook operations. We are happy to run an all-in-one entertainment area for our audience.”

Officially released in December 2020, the SoftSwiss Sportsbook keeps on extending its territories by acquiring new exciting sports betting projects. The very first deal was inked in December 2020 with JooSports, the project of the successful JooCasino, part of N1 Partners Group.

SoftSwiss Sportsbook Platform is an all-in-one solution for managing sports betting operations. The solution comes with full risk management, fraud prevention and high-quality customer support. Sportsbook inherits the company’s extensive experience in the iGaming market and all crucial functionality and features from SoftSwiss Online Casino Platform: security, stability, advanced player segmentation, adaptability to operators’ marketing needs.

About SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss is an international tech company supplying widely acclaimed, certified software solutions for managing iGaming operations. SoftSwiss holds a number of gaming licenses, providing a “one-stop-shop”white label solution by taking care of all technical, legal, and financial processes on behalf of its customers. The company has a vast product portfolio, which includes an Online Casino Platform, Game Aggregator with thousands of casino games, an affiliate platform, and a recently launched sportsbook platform. In 2013 SoftSwiss was the first in the worldto introduce a bitcoin-optimized online casino solution. The company has thus been regarded as the leading technical expert when it comes to the use of cryptocurrencies in online gaming.

About Bitkingz

Bitkingz is a team of creative authors, computer scientists, analysts and designers with years of experience in the gaming and online casino industry. Bitkingz main goal is to satisfy our casino players and partners, to combine our vision with the best solutions. Bitkingz is a new online casino focused on crypto casino players with Coinspaid offering immediate deposits and withdrawals in bitcoin, ether, litecoin, doge and many more crypto currencies. Bitkingz also offers other fast deposit and withdrawal methods besides btc, for example EcoPayz, NeoSurf, Mifinity, Cash2Code, Neteller, Skrill and many more to cashout winnings to players fast and secure.