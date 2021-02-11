Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – February 11, 2021

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Don’t miss out on all of the latest announcements from the gambling industry. Our Press Release section is updated constantly, and we publish roundups of the latest partnerships twice a week.

Intertops celebrates 25 years since online gambling first

A milestone in gambling and ecommerce history took place 25 years ago this month when Intertops became the first company ever to accept an online bet. The Austria-based operator’s brand new Intertops website handled a $50 wager, placed by a Finnish punter, on Tottenham Hotspur to beat Hereford United in an FA Cup fourth round tie on January 17, 1996.

At odds of just 1.04, the Premier League side’s 5-1 demolition of their lower-league opponents meant the punter profited by just $2, but it was a game-changing day for the betting industry, which until that day had been restricted to in-person and telephone wagering.

That $50 wager was the first of billions placed in the intervening quarter of a century, during which time Intertops has remained at the forefront of online betting. In 2000, the operator, responding to the growing potential of cell phones, launched the first-ever mobile betting site, and two years later introduced live betting. In the years since 1996 Intertops has expanded beyond sports, with the creation of Intertops Casino in 1998 and the launch of Intertops Poker in 2003, thus always ensuring that its valued players can enjoy a full range of online gaming entertainment.

Relax Gaming signs with SuperSeven

Relax Gaming, the iGaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has signed an agreement to provide its diverse portfolio to the exciting new online casino brand, SuperSeven. The operator will offer its players leading titles from Relax Gaming’s varied selection of high-quality proprietary content, including its hugely popular slots Temple Tumble, Snake Arena, and Money Train 2.

SuperSeven also gains access to Relax’s extensive range of aggregated content, with popular titles from the likes of Fantasma Games, ReelPlay, and 4ThePlayer among the many third-party studio partner games available through the supplier’s Powered By Relax and Silver Bullet programmes.

SuperSeven, set to launch in the coming months, is a Bet Seven Online brand, a privately owned company with a long line of successful enterprises in offline and online casino operations.

This new deal is the latest in a series of international business agreements that Relax Gaming has formed this year. It is a demonstration of the supplier’s rapid expansion strategy that has seen it substantially grow its client base and global presence with top-tier operators across a range of markets.

Pragmatic Play Rolls Out Drops and Wins 2021 with a €/£2.5M Prize Pool

Pragmatic Play has launched its biggest promotional series ever, boasting a prize fund of €/£2.5m throughout 2021. Starting from February 11th and running until November 17th, the supplier will give away €/£250,000 a month through Weekly Tournaments and Daily Prize Drops, all via its dynamic engagement tools.

Each weekly tournament runs from Thursday to Wednesday, incorporating the most popular and high-profile Pragmatic Play games, giving players the opportunity to play their favourite titles with even more win opportunities. The tournament will reward players based on highest single-spin win amounts, adjusted to bet value, ensuring all can enjoy it and experience success, regardless of their staking levels.

Daily Prize Drops are randomly awarded to players in the participating games throughout each day for full ten months, with the promotion rolling simultaneously, giving those that opt in double the chances to be rewarded.

Microgaming goes back to its Rootz

Microgaming, has strengthened its strategic partnership with innovative online casino operator Rootz Limited, providing industry leading content to its recently launched brand, Wheelz.

Rootz and Microgaming first joined forces back in 2019 when the operator launched its flagship casino, Wildz, which was soon followed by the arrival of Caxino in 2020.

Wheelz will run on the same cutting-edge technology whilst also offering Microgaming’s vast portfolio of content from its exclusive independent studios. This includes the recently launched games Golden Stallion and Diamond King Jackpots from Northern Lights Gaming and SpinPlay Games respectively.

Initially launching with 125 Microgaming games, this, coupled with the casino’s use of AI and automation, will ensure that Wheelz will deliver a truly engaging and highly personalised player experience.

Esports fans expected to come out in force to bet on IEM Katowice

IEM Katowice 2021 is expected to lead to a “significant uptick” in esports betting action this month. The $1m CS:GO championship, due to start on Tuesday, February 16, is among the standout events of the year and comes after almost 12 months of disruption to the esports calendar.

The event is famed for being held at the Polish city’s iconic Spodek Arena but Covid restrictions mean no fans will be in attendance as teams play online from locations around Europe.

Nevertheless, a flurry of betting action is expected on the event, as 24 of the world’s best CS:GO teams compete for the $400,000 first prize.

GGPoker strengthens its commitment to compliance by partnering with Rightlander.com

Supplier to help tier-one operator improve affiliate compliance via its innovative compliance solution

GGPoker, one of the world’s leading online poker rooms has partnered with compliance specialist, Rightlander.com to help boost their responsible gambling measures.

Rightlander.com provides operators with a comprehensive solution to mitigate compliance risks. Using Rightlander.com allows GGPoker to ensure that affiliates sending traffic to their websites are acting responsibly. Furthermore, it allows them to protect their brand in a constantly changing environment.

Rightlander.com’s proprietary technology scans over 15 million web pages and more than 150 million links every month, analysing content and providing customised reports to protect operators from harmful brand violations or regulatory risks. It analyses links, text and images reporting potentially non-compliant content that could pose a risk to GGPoker’s brand.

NSoft released new version of Live MTS to Balkan Bet

Premium sports betting provider NSoft has released its Live MTS feature to long-term client Balkan Bet.

NSoft Live Betting MTS provides odds from industry’s leading trading service provider, Betradar. Operators will benefit from odds automatically adapted to a particular situation of the event that allows in-play betting until the very last second. Our live sports betting package covers 23 different sports and includes 20.000 live matches and 800+ unique markets per month.

The new version of Live MTS features fast bets, a larger number of markets available, refreshed UX and UI.

Push Gaming joins top-tier developers at SoftSwiss

Latest content and upcoming titles set to go live with the aggregator

B2B gaming supplier Push Gaming has announced it has agreed an extensive content deal with international iGaming company SoftSwiss.

Integrating directly with Push Gaming’s UKGC and MGA-licensed platform, SoftSwiss will benefit from the developer’s player-focused library of quality games, including its latest title Wheel of Wonders, as well as the upcoming Land of Zenith and Dinopolis, scheduled for launch in the coming months.

The agreement further marks Push Gaming’s enviable growth in recent years as it continues to expand its reach into more jurisdictions with more operators.

HooYu launches Card Check to prevent money laundering and speed-up the pay out journey

Extension of the HooYu journey now available to ensure customers are in possession of the correct payment card at pay out

Leading provider of digital KYC onboarding technology, HooYu, today announces the launch of Card Check, an extension to the HooYu journey. As the industry looks to further invest in tighter AML controls, operators asked HooYu to extend the HooYu journey beyond ID document validation and facial biometrics so that customers can prove they are in possession of the correct payment card at pay out.

The new journey prompts customers to provide a photo of their payment card at pay out and HooYu checks the card number and card holder name against the card(s) that were originally used to deposit, without retaining or compromising sensitive information. Card Check works to prove that the withdrawal of funds during pay out is going to the real customer and prevent bad actors from account takeover and making off with the customer’s winnings.

Pariplay’s Development Programme to Support Enhancement of Spiffbet Game Portfolio

Swedish-based game provider opts for Pariplay’s Ignite programme to boost development of casino content

Pariplay Ltd., the No. 1 aggregator and content provider behind innovative products including the Fusion™ aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development programme, has today announced its partnership with the reputable casino and betting supplier, Spiffbet. The deal will see Pariplay take on Spiffbet Casino as its latest addition to the Ignite development programme, allowing the European provider to leverage Pariplay’s extensive resources to develop exciting new slot content.

Spiffbet was founded in Sweden in 2011 by developing sports betting products and solutions. The company refocused in 2019 by starting development of casino games, focusing its game production on offering a broad range game types to suit a wide variety of customers. With the aim of improving and broadening the customer base, Spiffbet has sought the support of Pariplay’s industry leading tools and resources.

Blueocean Gaming Launches Exclusive Oryx RGS Content on Gamehub

We are pleased to announce the expansion of our long-term partnership with ORYX Gaming by going live with casino content from four additional exclusive RGS partners.

BlueOcean Gaming has been distributing ORYX’s proprietary titles and games from GAMOMAT for the last four years via the ORYX Hub aggregation platform. Through the expansion deal, BlueOcean’s entire operator network will now have access to premium content from ORYX’s RGS partners Peter & Sons, Givme Games, Golden Hero and CandleBets.