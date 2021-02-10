Professional Fighters League hires sports, digital and gaming executive, Jon Tuck, as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK (Feb. 10, 2021) – The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, today announced that established sports industry executive, Jon Tuck, will join the company’s executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Tuck will spearhead global sponsorship, media sales and licensing businesses.



Tuck is a highly accomplished executive with more than 20 years of experience leading business development, digital content and monetization. He has held executive roles at Immortals Gaming Club, Sports Illustrated and NASCAR, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer, reinventing its sponsorship model and go-to market strategy.



“I’m thrilled to be joining such an innovative and forward thinking organization such as the Professional Fighters League,” said Tuck. “The PFL has secured the No. 2 global position in MMA and reimagined the sport. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience, relationships and insights to a league that is a constant pioneer in the sports space. I can’t wait to get to work. I’m excited about connecting major global blue-chip brands to the PFL’s young, diverse and passionate fanbase.”



Throughout his career, Tuck’s smarts, insights and instincts helped lead to major changes and significant strides across various revenue streams he spearheaded. As Chief Commercial Officer of Immortals Gaming Club, one of the largest esports organizations, he led a number of teams in monetization efforts across all revenue streams. While serving as Chief Revenue Officer at NASCAR, he spearheaded their sponsorship and marketing team efforts to generate new revenue and help reinvent the league. Tuck’s guidance helped the company secure and retain blue-chip partners such as Verizon, Geico and Amazon.



“Jon is a proven leader and gamechanger when it comes to monetizing IP across digital, gaming and sports,” said Professional Fighters League CEO, Peter Murray. ” We’re excited to have him join the Professional Fighters League as our new Chief Revenue Officer.”



Professional Fighters League has quickly established itself as the No. 2 MMA company in the world with distribution on ESPN in the U.S. and to more than 160 countries via premium sports networks and platforms. The organization has experienced tremendous YoY growth across digital channels – 68% follower increase on Instagram, 30% total audience growth across digital, and a 200% social engagement spike. PFL’s growing portfolio of leading brand partners includes Presidente, Flagship Solutions/IBM, CarParts.com, Rich Energy, Marines, Geico, Socios.com and Acronis.



