the-return-of-the-partypoker-millions-online-festival

Last year, the MILLIONS Online Main Event was not played at all, meaning that partypoker’s flagship Main Event in terms of their online output was missed by the many players who might have taken part.

French player Benjamin ‘frenchsniperrr’ Chalot took down the 2019 partypoker MILLIONS Online Main Event for $2.26m, but will that record be broken this year? We haven’t got long until we find out.

With 28 events, a massive $5-million guarantee for the Main Event itself and other terrific events such as a $1m guaranteed Mini Main Event, which kicks off the event schedule on this coming Saturday, February 13th.

In an article on PokerNews, partypoker Team Pro Patrick Leonard told the reporting site that “One of my favourite things about poker is the zero-to-hero stories we hear on a regular basis. When I started playing, somebody would qualify for a $5,000 event from a $1,000 satellite and it was a great story when they went on to the final table. At partypoker, we’ve seen numerous people qualify for huge events for as little as $0.01 and win life-changing amounts. MILLIONS Online is always an amazing tournament and any player with a bankroll of $0.01 or more should get ready.”

He’s not wrong and it won’t just be Leonard and other orange diamond-wearing professionals who are looking forward to the bumper online poker festival.

The $5,300 Main Event is the jewel in the crown and can be qualified for via satellite on partypoker online that cost as little as just a single cent!

It’s not only the lower entry events that will attract attention, however, with the Mega High Roller MILLIONS event costing a whopping $102,000 to play. That high ticket event takes place on March 8th and 9th and rounds out the festival with what partypoker will hope is one of the highest-profile events on the schedule this year.

You can read more about the partypoker MILLIONS Online festival right here on PokerNews, with a full rundown of every event on offer, from the lowest buy-in to that six-figure tournament only for the mega-rich or sharpest satellite players.