Strong speaker line-up draws a crowd for European Gaming conference

Over 1,000 already registered for virtual February 11th Q1 Meetup

Tuesday, 09th February 2021: European Gaming, Central and Eastern Europe’s leading betting and gaming media platform, is bringing together the brightest minds from the European continent for its upcoming Q1 Meetup.

The virtual conference takes place on February 11th from 9.30am CET and has already topped the 1,000-registration mark. Featuring a host of high-profile speakers from across Europe, CIS and the Balkans, special panel discussions are scheduled on the influence of politics on regulation and new markets.

In two of the panels, participants will be able to interact with the speakers and add their own opinions on the pressing issues through European Gaming’s cutting-edge conference platform technology.

Altenar, Nordic Gambling, Singular, Play’n GO and All-in Global are major sponsors of the full-day event, which also tackles topics including esports, virtuals, sustainable affiliate marketing, and responsible game design.

An impressive roster of expert speakers includes James Marshall (CEO at Push Gaming), George Shamugia (CEO and Co-Founder of Singular) and Charmaine Hogan (Head of Regulatory Affairs at Playtech), in addition to a long list of other well-respected industry voices.

Zoltan Tuendik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at Hipther Agency said:“The huge number of registrations we have already accumulated is testament to the top-class line-up of speakers that has been assembled for the first Meetup of 2021.

“It also illustrates the depth of interest in the themes that are up for discussion. Regulation and growth potential in new markets are hot topics across all of Europe. Those who sign up will have the chance to put forward their own opinions on the pressing issues, ensuring that a wide range of voices are heard and making this an unmissable event.”

To register for the Q1 Meetup and for a list of topics to be discussed, visit the event’s official website.

About European Gaming

European Gaming Media and Events (part of Hipther Agency) is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

Prague Gaming Summit

MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit

BSG Awards (Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards)

EGC (European Gaming Congress)

SEG Awards (Southern European Gaming Awards)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2021 and beyond will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu.