Real Betis secures JBO as official Asian betting partner

As RB88 rebrands to JBO, the Spanish football club and the leading Asian sportsbook operator continue well-established co-operation between both entities.

10th February 2021 – Real Betis Balompié began a well-established relationship with the betting brand RB88 back in August 2019. Now, though, after an initial year of successful partnership, the operator of RB88 has modified its strategy, deciding instead to focus on its flagship JBO brand.

JBO (Just Bet Online) is the leading Asian Sportsbook operator, which has accordingly become the Spanish football club’s Regional Partner in Asia for the balance of the existing multi-year deal.

JBO is operated by the same company as RB88, and will naturally supersede the latter brand. It has been decided to change the strategy and to continue growing this co-operation between both entities under the JBO brand.

Mindful of pressing COVID-19 regulations, Real Betis and JBO staged an official “remote” ceremony from Spain, marking the start of this exciting new collaboration.

Ramón Alarcón, General Director of Business at Real Betis, commented on the partnership: “We are thrilled to grow our co-operation with the group. We’re confident that under this new brand, we will enhance positive impacts for JBO and the club, allowing both parties to extend our reach in the Asian market. Our partnership with JBO will enable us to more deeply engage with our fans and supporters in Asia.

“It’s great to see how Real Betis is currently corralling broader interest from outside Spain, and JBO are the perfect partner with whom to expand our own brand through the unifying power of football. We share some welcome and well-aligned values around the game for securing our goals in the most exciting and dynamic way possible. We look forward to seeing this relationship organically evolve over the next few seasons.”

A JBO spokesperson added: “JBO’s partnership with Real Betis is the largest deal that we are working on – both in terms of scope and ambition. It’s an exciting opportunity, especially considering Real Betis play in one of the world’s most popular leagues. So, we can’t wait to continue some good initial work with the club, consolidating JBO’s credentials and awareness in Asia in the process.

“With this partnership in place, collaboration between JBO and Real Betis will intuitively strengthen and provide a platform from which to grow and engage both parties’ combined fanbase across Asia and globally. Expanding their existing Asian audience appeal, alongside leveraging the natural sporting synergies between our two networks in the digital domain, will constitute our prime focus.”