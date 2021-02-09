New slot sites review site SlotsHawk.com launches in the UK

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the U.K. online gambling market, SlotsHawk.com has launched with the intention of providing as safe a space as possible for U.K. slots players as possible.

Sharing more details about their guide to U.K. slot sites, the creators told Calvin Ayre that they are currently reaching out to safe gambling groups and advocators to “offer them the opportunity to write unrestricted guest news posts on SlotsHawk“ and they will “only promote casinos that offer a reliable and fair experience to U.K. slots players.”

Promoting Only Safe UK Slot Websites

The U.K. government is expected to make wide sweeping changes to the U.K. gambling market once the call for evidence ends on March 31 2020. Earlier this week, the UKGC announced that all casinos offering their services to U.K. players must remove the autoplay features from their online slot games. The small team behind SlotsHawk believe that a safer gambling space is not something that affiliates should be afraid of.

“Gambling review and affiliate websites should use this opportunity to only work with operators which abide by the terms set by the UKGC,” the team at SlotsHawk tells us.

“It is our understanding that too many affiliate sites in the U.K. market have turned the other cheek when it comes to advertising online casinos. These sites are often looking to make a quick buck on the back of gamblers.

“Once the 2005 Gambling Act is updated, we expect many affiliates and gambling operators to have to work a lot behind the scenes to not fall foul of the new regulations.

“The new laws will certainly give SlotsHawk the perfect opportunity to readily scrutinise all gambling operators who prefer to put profits ahead of player safety.”

Why ‘SlotsHawk’?

According to SlotsHawk Editor in Chief Jean Prince:

“We do not have staff costs which many of the big affiliate sites with 100+ employees have. This means there are no delays or shortcuts in anything we do. We are a team of three who are 100% committed to providing the best possible services for people looking to gamble online.

All of us have dedicated Twitter accounts that players can reach us on at any time of the day or night. We are 100% committed to responsible gambling and persevere to be transparent at all times.

“We are currently in the middle of reaching out to safe gambling advocators to write guest news posts for us too. We wanted to create a brand that people trust therefore we are committed to working with responsible gambling bodies and we want them to contribute to our website.”

UK Gambling Made Easy

SlotsHawk is made up of a small team of U.K. former journalists with over 10 years of combined experience in iGaming. The team presupposed that an updated gambling act would pave the way for a rethink in how gambling affiliates and operators behave themselves in the U.K. gambling sector.

Prince added, “Despite the fact that the U.K. gambling market has been regulated for well over a decade now, the landscape remains reminiscent of the wild west. New regulations are needed and SlotsHawk hopes to be a model for any trustworthy and fair gambling review site in 2021 and beyond.”