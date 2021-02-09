Karamba enters Pay N Play market with launch of Griffon Casino

Griffon Casino opens initially to Finnish players and is the first adventure-based pure Pay N Play online casino in Finland

Created In-house, Griffon Casino is a unique, all mobile product that includes the most advanced engagement tools the industry has seen

The new Finnish site is the first Pay N Play offering from Karamba, with big plans to expand across the Nordics in 2021

Karamba, the B2C division of Aspire Global, has launched its first pure Pay N Play casino. Griffon Casino has been launched today around the world but initially as a pure Pay N Play exclusively in Finland.

Griffon provides world class mobile entertainment, with a fast-loading site, refined search and resume play functions, and many adventurous promotions that bring players even closer to their favourite games for valued rewards.

The new state-of-the-art site has been built specifically to enable the benefits of Trustly, the leading global payments provider. This partnership delivers an extensive range of payment services, industry-leading KYC, enhanced fraud protection, and a frictionless gaming experience. As a platform custom-built from the ground-up, Griffon integrates the best technology and products in the market today, with no legacy systems to negatively impact a player’s experience.

Griffon launches with a wide range of choice for players, with more than 700 games across slots, tables, cards, and poker, including the more immersive live games that enable players to play in real-time against a professional dealer.

Joel Momigliano, Vice President at Karamba, said: “Launching Griffon Casino marks a big step forward for Karamba as we enter the Pay N Play market. We have built the product with player needs paramount – bringing together the best games, on the best platform, with the best processes, giving customers a quick and easy experience that we know they so badly want. We have big plans for the future to expand our Pay N Play offering far more widely and see it as a key part of our product range long-term.”

Neal Kydd, Head of Brand at Karamba, said: “We thought a lot about what would be the best entry into the Pay N Play market and came up with a unique all mobile product, combining a slick registration model with an adventure brand. By embedding our retention effort, we strove to create higher value for the player. What makes Griffon really special is ensuring that players get to feast on the games as easily as possible and are not let down by a poor registration or cash-out experience. We believe the new Pay N Play at Griffon offers the best in casino entertainment and is what the future of online gaming could look like.”

Karamba’s adventure brand is based on the mythical creature from fantasy novels. Griffons are said to be highly intelligent creatures that were enlisted to guard the gold of the Gods, symbolising strength and prowess in popular culture. Griffon Casino shares these qualities, delivering the finest casino entertainment and truly immersive experiences.

The games available at Griffon Casino are provided by some of the leading software brands in the industry including Pariplay, Play’n Go, iSoft Bet, Blueprint, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and Microgaming.

Griffon has plenty more to offer players – some of its innovations have been launched now, but there are lots more surprises coming soon.