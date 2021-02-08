Real Luck Group Ltd. appoints former Dunder, Mr Green and Electronic Arts Executive Thomas Rosander as Luckbox’s Chief Customer Officer

CALGARY/ISLE OF MAN, February 8, 2021 – Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSX.V: LUCK) (the “Company”) and its subsidiary companies doing business as “Luckbox” (the “Group”), a provider of legal, real money esports betting, is pleased to announce that Thomas Rosander has been appointed as Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

Mr. Rosander is an experienced igaming executive whose former positions include Chief Executive Officer of Dunder Casino, Chief Product Officer at Mr Green Online Casino, and Section Head Business Intelligence at bwin. Mr. Rosander was also Engagement Director and Business Intelligence Director at game developer Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA).

“Having a CCO like Thomas, who has the industry experience and relationships is crucial as Luckbox executes on its customer acquisition strategy,” commented Quentin Martin, CEO at Real Luck Group Ltd. “The Luckbox team comprises a mix of igaming and esports experience and Thomas fits in perfectly with that ethos, as his resume will testify. We have big plans for growth in 2021 and beyond, and Thomas will play a leading role in helping us deliver on our targets. This is a key role in growing our business and I am delighted to have someone of Thomas’s caliber on board.”

Mr Rosander said: “Luckbox is one of the most exciting companies in the igaming space and I am thrilled to be joining the team. The rapid growth and huge potential of esports betting is well documented and I am looking forward to working with the team and using my skills and experience to ensure Luckbox is at the forefront of this exciting industry.”

Grant of Stock Options

The Board of Directors have granted an aggregate of 850,000 stock options to Mr. Rosander. The options were granted under the Company’s stock option plan and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company, for three years, at an exercise price of $0.97, based on the closing price of the Company’s shares on February 4, 2021. Options shall vest over a three-year period with 10% vesting immediately, 10% vesting six months from grant date and 20% vesting every six months therafter.