PartnerMatrix releases Top Affiliate Networks Report 2021

Monday, February 8th, 2021, Malta

Affiliate software provider PartnerMatrix publishes the Top Affiliates Networks Report 2021, an in-depth analysis of the most popular and trustworthy affiliate networks and media within the iGaming space. The report gives casino and sportsbook operators a full view on affiliate media, allowing them to find and initiate partnerships with relevant affiliates.

The Top Affiliates Network Report helps operators answer essential questions such as:

Which are the most popular iGaming affiliate platforms?

How to find the perfect match for your brand’s needs?

How can operators assess the potential of affiliate networks?

What types of traffic and activity can you expect?

The fast development of the iGaming industry has positively impacted affiliate media and networks over the years, helping both established and niche affiliates grow at a stable rate and build substantial gaming communities around their platforms.

With a high return of investment in iGaming, the data gathered from PartnerMatrix’s vast network of over 60,000 gambling affiliates shows that the average CPA varies around $50-$100 per acquisition. As a proven marketing channel in many industries, the search interest for affiliate marketing is up over 200% since 2015, which shows that the industry is expanding at a healthy pace.

Levon Nikoghosyan, PartnerMatrix CEO, says: “When operators are looking for business opportunities, they have to focus on networks and media to promote their platforms. The new tech we have at our disposal allows operators to find media and affiliates based on their regions of interest, business model, expectations, and this report aims to show a glimpse of the market and help them find relevant partners who are already vetted by our team.”

Download a free copy of the report: https://everymatrix.com/top-affiliate-networks/.

About PartnerMatrix

Part of the EveryMatrix product offering, PartnerMatrix is the complete Affiliate and Agent Management System with real-time statistics that helps sportsbook and online casino operators create, manage, track and analyze their own affiliate programs. Competitive commercial models on top of its features make PartnerMatrix stand out. Whether we are dealing with a start-up or a large operator, the platform is heavily focused on the Affiliate Manager’s needs.

PartnerMatrix received a Highly Commended accolade by the judges of EGR B2B Awards 2020 in the Affiliate Platform of the Year category.

Learn more at www.everymatrix.com/partnermatrix.

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix delivers a modular and API driven product suite for casino, sports betting, payments and affiliate/agent management. The company’s B2B iGaming solutions are designed to help clients unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets.

To offer the services required by operators, the EveryMatrix products work together as an entire platform or independently. They can be easily integrated with existing platforms to accommodate different types of clients from bookmakers to lotteries and from existing large operations to newcomers.

Learn more at www.everymatrix.com.