Canadian Gaming Association launches partnership with iGaming Academy

Gaming industry training leader iGaming Academy has partnered with the Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) to offer up-to-date compliance and product training across Canada via the CGA Academy.

As part of its commitment to expand services to the Canadian gaming industry, the CGA has partnered with the iGaming Academy to launch a full online training solution, including up-to-date compliance and skills training courses and a robust Learning Management System (LMS), all specialized for the gaming industry. The CGA has been planning this expansion into training for some time as part of its mandate and has chosen to partner with the iGaming Academy because of their focus on up-to-date content, customized solutions, and superior services.

iGaming Academy, part of The Conexus Group, currently trains over 40,000 professionals every year across 100+ companies in 45+ countries. The company specializes in industry-specific compliance and product eLearning and has extensive experience training professionals of all levels within online gaming, land-based casinos, lotteries, and betting shops.

This new collaboration will ensure that gaming companies in Canada are able to easily access high quality, regulator-approved training content year-round. Training will be available in an interactive online format, and companies will have the option to create their own bespoke online learning portal from the ground up, with the ability to customise course selection, training variables and assign, track and easily report on employee progress.

The collaboration will set a unified standard of gaming education across Canada covering topics such as Canadian Anti-Money Laundering, Sports Betting, Covid-19 Readiness, Responsible Gaming, CRM and many more. Staff will receive access through a training portal, via individual accounts. Certificates will be available for download upon successful completion of the training and assessments.

The Conexus Group’s other gaming brands, including Pentasia recruitment and Partis consulting, also have extensive experience operating within the African gaming market, as well as worldwide.

Charles Harper, Head of North America iGaming Academy said:

“I am very excited to be working with Paul and the CGA to bring this training solution to the Canadian gaming industry. There are a lot of big changes coming and the mission of this partnership and the CGA Academy is to help make sure organizations and their employees have the information and training they need to be successful. Now more than ever it is important to provide training in as economical and effective a way as possible and our eLearning does just that.”

Jaime Debono, Managing Director of iGaming Academy said:

“This collaboration with CGA offers operators in Canada a route to conformity through training with the relevant jurisdictional regulations. It’s also future-proofed, with any changes to regulation being applied directly to the training. We’re excited to be bringing a growing portfolio of training for learners in the region.”

Paul Burns, President & CEO of Canadian Gaming Association said: “As we pursue our mandate of education and advocacy, we are thrilled to partner with iGaming Academy to provide quality learning and development opportunities that have been designed specifically for the Canadian gaming industry. Having access to up-to-date and relevant training is important given the rapidly changing and increasingly technology-driven nature of our industry, and we look forward to expanding the CGA Academy over the years to come.”

To arrange a consultation with iGaming Academy, or learn more about its partnership with Canadian Gaming Association, contact [email protected] or [email protected] today.