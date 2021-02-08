Maria Florides believes affiliates will bounce back in 2021

Gambling Portal Webmasters Association (GPWA) Program Manager Maria Florides has a passion for the world of affiliate marketing. Florides took some time out of her schedule to sit down with Calvinayre.com lead reporter Becky Liggero Fontana to share her thoughts on the future of affiliate marketing in the gambling sector.

After more than 15 years in the industry, Florides confesses that she has a passion for a business that she fell into. “I started in customer support for a few years,” she said of her beginnings, but that the night shift pushed her to try other things. “I started working with other companies doing affiliation… I loved looking after all the affiliates,” Florides said.

Florides then explains the GPWA is the perfect way to feed her passion for affiliate marketing. The organization was built to offer advice and support to affiliates within the industry. “They’re all getting very interested. The very small affiliates, they come asking for help, advice from us and from the other affiliates in the community,” she added.

Watch the full interview as Florides offer advice on how affiliates can expand into LATAM and European markets and gives her thoughts on how affiliates can navigate potential regulation and licensing.