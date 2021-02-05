Six Nations Rugby 1 preview & tips

Rugby is set to return early in the Northern Hemisphere with the Six Nations set to kick off this weekend. England have emerged as the early favourites to claim the crown, with the enigmatic French team an outside chance of pulling a major upset prior to their tour to Australia in July.

With all of the matches set to be played out behind closed doors, international rugby fans will be grateful for the return of any type of competition.

We’ve looked at the form guide for the opening round with our tips and preview list below.

Italy vs France

Les Bleus will need a first-up win against Italy as they face a tricky fixture against Ireland in Dublin, in the second round. The Italians failed to score a win in the 2020 competition and its difficult to see them showing any promise in this fixture. The last time these two sides met, the French scored a 35-22 win in Paris. After falling short last year on points difference, the French have a point to prove and expect them to come away with a big win in Rome.

England vs Scotland

Scotland are the New York Giants of the rugby scene, you hope for the best but plan for the worst. The form guide hasn’t been kind to the Scots in recent years and 2021 is no different with an opening-round fixture against the defending champs. England will be rusty but expect them to have enough quality across to the starting XV to dispose of a Scottish side that have been horribly inept in recent times.

Wales vs Ireland

Wales are still feeling the hangover of the post-Warren Gatland era. The 2019 champions could only muster a single win against Italy in 2020 and expectations have been tempered for this weekend. Andy Farrell’s Ireland had a disappointing 2020 campaign that also included a third-place finish in the Autumn Nations Cup. Expect the Irish to come out with a statement of intent this weekend against a Welsh side missing some key players.

Six Nations Rugby Union Round 1

Italy vs France

Italy – 23/1

France – 1/16

England vs Scotland

England -3/16

Scotland – 6/1

Wales vs Ireland

Wales – 16/9

Ireland – 4/6

Odds Courtesy of Oddsshark