Affilka by SoftSwiss enters into partnership with WildTokyo Casino

Affilka, an Affiliate Marketing Platform developed by SoftSwiss, has concluded a deal with a third-party casino WildTokyo Casino.

A newly launched Affiliate Program “AffRepublic“, provided by WildTokyo Casino, will run on Affilka, enabling its users with a combination of security and all the necessary functionality for efficient workflow and partner cooperation.

Affilka has already shown some amazing results working with a variety of brands operating on the SoftSwiss online casino platform. And now, it keeps on gaining momentum and actively expanding its third-party client portfolio. As in Q4 of 2020 alone, Affilka onboarded 4 new third-party clients and that is just the beginning.

Affilka is an affiliate marketing platform developed by SoftSwiss. A reliable, safe and trustworthy tool for iGaming operators to manage, track and analyze their affiliates and their marketing performance in real-time. The solution allows to unite several casinos or sportsbook brands and products under one referral program as well as offering automated payouts to affiliates via built-in payment processing methods, an advanced commission constructor, powerful reporting and in-depth analytics.

Anastasia Borovaya, Affilka Product Owner at SoftSwiss said: “2021 has just begun and here comes one more astonishing achievement for Affilka! Our winning combination of built-in payment processing, ultra-flexible commission constructor and easy-to-use interface will aim at making new AffRepublic a highly efficient affiliate program. Looking forward to the start of our very fruitful cooperation with WildTokyo!”

WildTokyo commented on the partnership: “For a long time we were looking and thinking about which software provider to choose for launching our business and Affiliate Program “AffRepublic”. After much deliberation, a decision was made in favor of SoftSwiss. Their platform combines smart technology with stylish simplicity and ease of use, as well as all the necessary functionality for effective work and cooperation with partners. We’re excited to be partnering with Affilka and looking forward to the start of our cooperation”.