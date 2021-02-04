Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – February 4, 2021

In the fast-moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Evoplay Entertainment showcases leading credentials with EveryMatrix

Supplier signs with one of B2B gambling’s most prominent players

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has announced an agreement with one of iGaming’s best-known platform providers, EveryMatrix.

The industry-leading B2B software supplier will integrate the content developer’s award-winning portfolio of 100+ slots, table and instant games, which is set to go live across EveryMatrix’s extensive European client network in early February via a single integration with CasinoEngine, the iGaming Integration Platform.

Luckbox and EveryMatrix expand partnership with live sports solution

Esports-first gaming operator Luckbox has enhanced its offering by making available a selected range of live sports via B2B supplier EveryMatrix.

Luckbox and EveryMatrix started their partnership in 2019 when Luckbox launched into esports betting with OddsMatrix, the supplier’s competitive sportsbook platform. Since then, the Isle of Man-based operator has experienced tremendous success with increasing popularity among esports bettors.

The agreement allows Luckbox to expand its reach to over 105 traditional sports. Each month players will have 85,000 pre-match events, 70,000 live events, and 450 types of bets for these traditional sports. Sports fans will also be able to enjoy key features including bet builder and cash out.

Luckbox’s parent company Real Luck Group Ltd began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto in December last year under the ticker LUCK and is targeting continued rapid growth in 2021.

Reflex Gaming to leverage Yggdrasil’s Gigablox™ mechanic

YG Masters partner Reflex Gaming has signed an agreement to incorporate Yggdrasil’s popular proprietary mechanic Gigablox™ within its future games development.

Yggdrasil’s proven Gigablox™ mechanic has featured in several successful games, including Lucky Neko and Hades, and Reflex Gaming will now be able to utilise the popular feature within its titles. The Gigablox™ framework enables dynamic reels to spawn gigantic blocks up to 6×6 stacked. Besides leading to potentially massive wins, the mechanic also enables GigaBlox™ battles, a truly innovative gaming experience.

GrooveGaming takes Hacksaw Gaming to game aggregation platform

Casino game-producer Hacksaw Gaming has expanded its global footprint by joining the world’s fastest-growing aggregator GrooveGaming who are adding additional punch to the content available for global operators as a result.

GrooveGaming has frequently hit the headlines over the past couple of years as the aggregator of choice for a host of big industry names including EveryMatrix, iGP, Digitain, GoBet, ProgressPlay, Hub88, QTech, Alea, Quickfire, Max Entertainment and BetConstruct, amongst others, with Tusk Casino the latest addition to be welcomed into this prestigious group last month.

The Lottery Office Launches with Cellxpert Affiliate Tracking Platform to Give Affiliates More Tools to Improve Conversion

Global Players Network Pty Ltd operating under The Lottery Office brand, today announced a new Lottery Office affiliate program running on the Cellxpert affiliate tracking platform. The change supports The Lottery Office’s technology stack for delivering a better affiliate experience. The platform enables affiliates to build on the reputation of one of the only licensed and regulated lottery brands in the Australian market that rewards affiliates with a comprehensive range of incentives and dedicated affiliate management. Simultaneously, the program is flexible enough to meet the modern demands of a robust, reliable, and technologically sound offering that holds up to the requirements of the most discerning affiliate.

Betegy and Parimatch sign global innovation partnership

Leading operator’s B2C marketing systems to be fully automated with Betegy’s next-gen content platform

Betegy, the leading sports data and content specialists, has signed a global innovation partnership with Parimatch, in a move that will see the operator harness Betegy’s in-house technology to revolutionise its internal marketing processes.

Under the terms of the deal, Parimatch has deployed Betegy’s proprietary automated content generation platform, which allows the operator to instantly generate high-quality, personalised marketing content and campaigns on a daily basis – bespoke to each of its customers.

Soft2Bet’s Frumzi gains MGA licence

Popular operator brand receives one of Europe’s most prestigious accreditations

Frumzi, the innovative casino brand launched by leading platform provider Soft2Bet, has been accredited with a certification from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). The online casino’s newly acquired licence allows it to entertain players across MGA markets, offering an enthralling selection of slots, live casino games and world-class jackpot options appealing to a wide variety of audiences.

The site’s state-of-the-art Pay’n’Play registration option provides instant deposits and withdrawals via Trustly, in a cutting-edge functionality that significantly enhances the safety and convenience of the end-user.

Relax Gaming announces new Senior Business Development Manager, Alba Monroy

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has strengthened its commercial team to deliver its ambitious market expansion plans with the appointment of Alba Monroy as Senior Business Development Manager.

With plans to grow its presence in the UK, Monroy joins Relax’s Gibraltar office. Arriving from Microgaming, she spent the last three years as Senior Account Manager & Commercial Manager for Spain, handling supplier partnerships in the region. Prior to this, she held roles at the Paysafe Group and IGT where she built up her casino and commercial background.

Monroy will be responsible for deepening the company’s UK presence and leveraging her knowledge of Spanish and LatAm markets as she works towards territorial and account management growth.

BetConstruct and VBET under SoftConstruct Ltd. strengthen their positions in France

SoftConstruct Limited, the IT developer and also the parent company of BetConstruct igaming provider and VBET online sportsbook and casino, strengthens its France-based branch and appoints a President for local affairs.

BetConstruct securing approvals from the French regulators, and its major partnerships with PasinoBet.fr, BarrierBet.fr and Vbet.fr, all these events pushed SoftConstruct to act in the best interests of its subsidiaries and endorse the companies further under the presidency of regional director David Ozararat, the newly appointed President of SoftConstruct France group.

7 Weeks Until SPiCE India 2021 – Welcome To Our Latest Exhibitor

In 7 weeks Eventus International will be welcoming back the gaming industry to the much anticipated 3rd Annual SPiCE (Strategic Platform for iGaming Conference & Exhibition) India, which will be taking place from 23 – 25 March 2021 at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa in Goa, India.

Following the highly successful first two editions, SPiCE India 2021 will focus on how companies can maximise their growth potential, explore the innovations and advances made by the industry and take stock of the rapidly changing regulatory landscape as well as the challenges and opportunities in the industry. With a high-profile audience gathered under the same roof, SPiCE India 2021 will continue to offer the perfect opportunity to sponsors and exhibitors to showcase their products & services, as well as offering the ultimate brand visibility to an international audience through our marketing campaigns.