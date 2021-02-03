Super Bowl online betting tips

Are you thinking of betting on the Super Bowl? The biggest North American sporting event always ends up being a huge day for sports books, with thousands of new players creating accounts at online sites just to bet on the big game. To help you get your bet in with the least hassle, we’ve got some tips for you.

Find the right sportsbook for you

If you’re lucky, you live in a country or state that has lots of different sports betting options. If you’re not, you might only have one or two options.

If you don’t know what your options are, helpful sites like OddsShark have a breakdown by region. With a resource like this, you can find the right sportsbook for you, and get a great promo for signing up.

Get your deposit in early

If you found this article a few days before the big Sunday, this is going to be a lot easier. Get a good idea of your chosen site’s deposit options, and start figuring out which works best for you right away.

Credit Cards tend to be the fastest option, but many associated banks will still attempt to block online gambling transactions. Other options, while guaranteed, may take some time to set up, which isn’t good if it’s already Sunday afternoon. On top of that, if you happen to need customer service help, Sunday is the worst day to get in touch: they are getting slammed with calls, emails and chats from customers.

If you’re really in a pinch, check your local gas station for a pre-paid Credit Card, good for international purchases. These will often work in a pinch, and you can use them on other things if they don’t. For best results, try and talk to the book you’re depositing with to see what they recommend.

Research the game, understand the odds, and start placing bets

If you’re a casual fan and you don’t bet on sports much, the first thing you need to understand is that the sports book has been researching this game for weeks, and they set their lines very carefully. Read up on the teams, figure out who might be sitting out due to injury, and factor in that the line may have changed due to heavy betting.

If the odds listed all seem confusing to you, a handy guide may help. If you’re still not sure what you’re looking at, your site might have the option to switch between American (like -115), decimal (1.87) and fractional (20/23). Change your settings and see what clicks with you.

Have fun, responsibly

The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the year, and there’s load of fun things to bet on. You can bet on old favorites like the result of the coin toss and the color of the Gatorade, or something timelier like if President Joe Biden will be mentioned during the broadcast. Throw a couple of bucks at the props and specials you find the most fun, and make the most of the big day.

But keep in mind at all times that while you can make some money sports betting, it’s just another form of entertainment, not a source of income. Keep your bets within your entertainment budget and don’t get carried away. And above all, have fun!